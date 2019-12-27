Another year. Another decade.
Have you made your New Year’s resolutions yet? It’s a common question this time of year when we’re all in decently good spirits because of the holidays as we anxiously anticipate a new year and a new beginning.
2019 hasn’t been the most stellar year. There’s political unrest nationwide and violent crimes being committed right here in our hometown. We can’t say we’re sorry to see 2019 in our rearview mirror, but that’s not to say there hasn’t been any good in this past year. We’ve seen economic expansion, a lower unemployment rate, and who can resist all those cute kids from area school districts on the front page of this newspaper?
But 2020 sounds so promising. It’s a chance for a fresh start.
So have you made your New Year’s resolutions yet? What’s on your list? Lose weight, read more, cook at home more, quit a vice, become closer to friends and family?
All of these are great ideas, and no one is debating these things would make us better people in the long run. But by February, aren’t you already done with those long runs? You’ve exchanged your sneakers for a Snickers, saying you’ll try harder next year.
It’s hard to be optimistic knowing that failure may be just around the corner.
With all that said, if you’re still determined to right some wrongs in 2020, we’ve got a few ideas for you.
1. Become a volunteer. There are ample opportunities to volunteer in our community. Each month, there’s an entire page in The Lufkin Daily News listing all the organizations that are in need of volunteers, supplies or both.
2. Create a relationship with a primary care physician. If you aren’t going in for a regular check-up each year, you should be. With age often comes deterioration, and having a documented history of your health will help your physician recognize when something isn’t right — a realization that might save your life.
3. Be kind. It’s pretty simple, yet kindness is hard to come by these days. If someone doesn’t agree with you about politics, religion, values, etc., just be kind. If you’re upset about getting the wrong toppings on your hamburger or having to wait in line at your favorite retail store, take a deep breath and just be kind.
4. Be more present in the moment. Put. Down. Your. Phone. Look up and see what’s around you, whether you’re driving (hint: it’s illegal to text and drive), at work, eating in a restaurant or hanging out at home. Research shows that people spend approximately three hours a day on their smartphones. That’s about one-fifth of your waking hours. We promise Candy Crush can wait. Nothing has changed in the last 22 minutes, so you can stop refreshing Facebook or Instagram. You’re not a terrible person for not immediately answering a text message.
5. Learn to say no. Our lives are busier than ever. Work hours are longer than ever. We spend less time in our own homes than we do anywhere else. So learn to say no. No is a perfectly acceptable word, and it can be liberating. Try it once or twice. Say no to one night of extracurricular activities. Say no to one must-attend event. Say no to taking on one more home project. As first lady Nancy Reagan would say, “Just say no.”
6. Read the newspaper. This may seem self-serving, but we believe our community is attacked with misinformation from all sides. Our reporters work diligently every day to get all the facts straight and the story right. Please, don’t rely on social media sources for your information. Also, by subscribing to the local newspaper, you’re helping support a local, small business that has been in existence since 1906.
From The Lufkin Daily News, we hope your holidays have been merry and your New Year will be happy. Here’s hoping we can stick to these few resolutions in 2020 to make us, and our community, better.
