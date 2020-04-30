April 30
Five years ago
Current secondary assistant principal Jennifer Shaw is named new elementary school principal at Pineywoods Community Academy.
Lufkin High School state soccer champions to be honored at Houston Dynamo’s major soccer league game.
Ten years ago
Goodwill Industries in Lufkin breaks ground on 10,000-square-foot warehouse to be built behind the main store at 301 Hill St.
Lufkin’s community’s Cinco de Mayo set for Kiwanis Park for the 148th anniversary of the Mexican army over the French army.
Twenty years ago
A Shetland pony is stolen from a pen at the Angelina County Expo Center.
From the pages of The Lufkin Daily News, compiled by The History Center, TheHistoryCenterOnline.com.
