May 18
Five years ago
Lufkin Panthers will take on Hallsville in regional baseball quarterfinal matchup to be played in Lindale.
Ten years ago
Former East Texas lawmaker Billy Clemons is the new Lorena city manager.
Lufkin Panther basketball standout Ja’Darius Davis signs letter of intent to play with the University of Central Arkansas beginning in the fall of 2010.
Twenty years ago
About 500 people showed up at the Angelina County Exposition Center to celebrate facility’s 17th anniversary.
Angelina County Chamber of Commerce board members vote to let a Euless company conduct a three-day ‘‘blitz drive’’ to recruit new chamber members early next year.
From the pages of The Lufkin Daily News, compiled by The History Center, TheHistoryCenterOnline.com.
