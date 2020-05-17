May 17
Five years ago
■ Lufkin and Diboll authorities believe ‘‘panty burglar’’ has struck again, this time at a Diboll residence on A.S. Davis Road near the golf course and high school.
■ Leadership Lufkin Class of 2015 members, city officials open new dog park at Grace Dunne Richardson Park.
Ten years ago
■ Historical driving tour honors the Rev. Bettie Kennedy’s father, Will Engram.
■ Alvin College Dolphins beat Roadrunners 7-3. The loss ends Angelina College’s season. The team finished the year at 28-28.
Twenty years ago
■ The Mary Hall Mantooth Chapter of the Daughters of the Republic of Texas learns about naval history from retired U.S. Navy Capt. Jerry Benson.
■ Representatives from every Angelina County law enforcement agency commemorate slain lawmen during third annual Angelina County Peace Officers Memorial Service at Pitser Garrison Civic Center.
