May 8
Five years ago
Local officials, residents congregate to observe National Day of Prayer at the Pitser Garrison Convention Center Plaza.
Ten years ago
Ninety-two teams participate in the 2010 Relay for Life Walk at Lufkin Middle School.
Klein Collins holds off Lufkin 4-2 in the deciding baseball game of the Class 5A-Region II Bi-District series.
Twenty years ago
Lufkin Police Department is seeking a $1.8 million data radio system and the creation of a traffic patrol division for the city.
Pitser Garrison Civic Center hosts 34th annual Blue Denim Ball, with proceeds going to various community projects.
