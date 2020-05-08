May 8

Five years ago

Local officials, residents congregate to observe National Day of Prayer at the Pitser Garrison Convention Center Plaza.

Ten years ago

Ninety-two teams participate in the 2010 Relay for Life Walk at Lufkin Middle School.

Klein Collins holds off Lufkin 4-2 in the deciding baseball game of the Class 5A-Region II Bi-District series.

Twenty years ago

Lufkin Police Department is seeking a $1.8 million data radio system and the creation of a traffic patrol division for the city.

Pitser Garrison Civic Center hosts 34th annual Blue Denim Ball, with proceeds going to various community projects.

From the pages of The Lufkin Daily News, compiled by The History Center, TheHistoryCenterOnline.com.

