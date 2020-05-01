May 1
Five years ago
Hundreds attend the 11th annual Women in Red Luncheon at the Pitser Garrison Convention Center.
The District 16-5A co-defensive soccer Players of the Year are Lufkin’s Haley Roe and Kaela Stripling.
Ten years ago
The 14th annual Cinco de Mayo Benefit Festival is held at Kiwanis Park.
Lufkin’s Dez Bryant has his first workout with the Dallas Cowboys at Valley Ranch.
Twenty years ago
New Pct. 1 Commissioner Rick Harrison said meeting the needs of the masses is his top concern. Harrison is replacing longtime Commissioner Clayton Richardson.
Lufkin Panthers take fifth place at regional track meet. Robert Forney advance to the state meet in the discus throw.
