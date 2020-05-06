May 6

Five years ago

■ City of Lufkin OKs right-of-way construction for power plant on the city’s east side.

■ Angelina College Rotaract Club flocks yards with flamingos to raise money to benefit The Joseph House, a Lufkin-based end-of-life home.

Ten years ago

■ Nearly 1,000 sixth-12th grade students from across Angelina County participate in 13th annual Angelina County Science & Technology Fair.

■ Friends, family, colleagues celebrate Lufkin attorney Edward McFarland’s 60 years of practicing law.

Twenty years ago

■ Visitors and staff host open house at the new CASA House on Lufkin Avenue, across from the police station.

From the pages of The Lufkin Daily News, compiled by The History Center,

TheHistoryCenterOnline.com.

