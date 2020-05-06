May 6
Five years ago
■ City of Lufkin OKs right-of-way construction for power plant on the city’s east side.
■ Angelina College Rotaract Club flocks yards with flamingos to raise money to benefit The Joseph House, a Lufkin-based end-of-life home.
Ten years ago
■ Nearly 1,000 sixth-12th grade students from across Angelina County participate in 13th annual Angelina County Science & Technology Fair.
■ Friends, family, colleagues celebrate Lufkin attorney Edward McFarland’s 60 years of practicing law.
Twenty years ago
■ Visitors and staff host open house at the new CASA House on Lufkin Avenue, across from the police station.
