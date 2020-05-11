May 11
Five years ago
The second annual Panthers of Prestige Banquet is set for May 27 in the Pitser Garrison Convention Center. Banquet honors 20 students and the educators who helped them.
Middle schools students from across the county are treated to MatheMagic show ‘‘tricks’’ for digging math at Lufkin Middle School’s auditorium.
Ten years ago
Angelina College breaks ground on its $6.2 million Health Careers facility.
Robert Telford, owner of The Advanced Financial Group, says Lufkin holds optimistic long-term outlook.
Twenty years ago
Angelina County commissioners fire Deep East Texas Council of Governments. New firm hired to complete 911 emergency system.
From the pages of The Lufkin Daily News, compiled by The History Center, TheHistoryCenterOnline.com.
