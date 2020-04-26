April 26
Five years ago
■ Mark Hicks and Terry Morgan are running for the Ward 4 seat on Lufkin’s city council.
■ Lufkin High School golfers competing for state title. Golfers include Marco Maldonado, John Portwood, David Griffin, Logan Klotz and Cole Goodson.
Ten years ago
■ Three-year-old Joshua Moy is this year’s poster child at the annual Cinco de Mayo Festival.
■ Baseball guru Bud Maddux to host hitting clinic at the Bud Maddux Baseball/Softball Academy.
Twenty years ago
■ Hospice in the Pines and Memorial Health System of East Texas host open house and ribbon cutting for the recently expanded Joe W. Elliott House.
■ Lufkin High School Class of 1955 will celebrate its 45th-year reunion at St. Cyprian’s School Gym and dine at Crown Colony Country Club, hosted by Charles and Joy Fredrick.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.