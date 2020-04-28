April 28
Five years ago
Heavy thunderstorms again bring floodwaters to Long Chapel Church, with 12 inches of water in the fellowship hall.
Lady Panther soccer standout Mirka Zamarripa is named the District 16-5A Most Valuable Player.
Ten years ago
Delbert Jones declared winner in the Angelina County Commissioner Precinct 4 after recount over Lenn Runnels (554-552).
Angelina College Graphic Arts students open exhibit in Angelina Center of the arts gallery. Instructors include Libby Stapleton, Reg Reynolds and Jan Anderson-Paxson.
Twenty years ago
Lufkin’s Jason Bell and the Lady Panthers’ Amy Bradford are named to play in the Texas Association of Soccer Coaches Region II Senior Showcase at Tyler Junior College.
From the pages of The Lufkin Daily News, compiled by The History Center, TheHistoryCenterOnline.com.
