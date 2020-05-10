May 10
Five years ago
■ Lufkin Middle School hosts “Career Day” for 800 eighth-graders.
■ The Lufkin school district won’t hold an election this year. Incumbents Scott Skelton, Andro Branch and Keven Ellis are all running unopposed for reelection.
Ten years ago
■ The 28th annual Sunshine Open Golf Tournament is set for Lufkin Country Club.
Twenty years ago
■ Lufkin High School students, faculty, administrators and alumni usher Larry Grisham into school’s Hall of Honor. The Princeton nuclear physicist built an atomic accelerator to win the grand prize at the high school’s first science fair in 1967.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.