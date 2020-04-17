April 17
Five years ago
■ The family of beloved Lufkin community leader the Rev. Bettie Kennedy said she is recovering from heart surgery in a local hospital.
■ For the first time in more than 25 years, the Angelina County Airport will host an air show. The Angelina County AirFest is set for October.
Ten years ago
■ Angelina County’s chief appraiser Jerry Hogg announces his resignation.
■ Pineywoods Bee Keepers Association hosts basic classes in beekeeping at the Agri-Life Building next to Angelina County Farmers Market.
Twenty years ago
■ Lufkin Police Department continue the investigation of slaying inquiry of 26-year-old Megan Curl.
■ City of Lufkin recycling program celebrates 10th anniversary.
