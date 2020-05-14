May 14
Five years ago
Brookshire Brothers plans to sell 26 of its Polk-Pick-It-Up stores by the end of the summer.
Pineywoods Community Academy fourth-graders Allie Pierce and Emily Childers win award for invention at showcase in Kilgore.
Ten years ago
Federal bomb squad destroys pipe bomb found outside of Lufkin by Angelina County Sheriff’s Office.
Twenty years ago
Lufkin businessman Murphy George participates in congressional business summit.
From the pages of The Lufkin Daily News, compiled by The History Center, TheHistoryCenterOnline.com.
