May 14

Five years ago

Brookshire Brothers plans to sell 26 of its Polk-Pick-It-Up stores by the end of the summer.

Pineywoods Community Academy fourth-graders Allie Pierce and Emily Childers win award for invention at showcase in Kilgore.

Ten years ago

Federal bomb squad destroys pipe bomb found outside of Lufkin by Angelina County Sheriff’s Office.

Twenty years ago

Lufkin businessman Murphy George participates in congressional business summit.

From the pages of The Lufkin Daily News, compiled by The History Center, TheHistoryCenterOnline.com.

Tags

Recommended for you