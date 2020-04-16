April 16
Five years ago
Students at Trout Primary and Brookhollow Elementary share their love of reading at Lufkin ISD’s board meeting.
Lufkin Lady Panthers smoke Nacogdoches Lady Dragons 15-0. Pitcher Alex Flores fires no-hitter at Morris Frank Park. Lady Panthers stand at 10-0 in district play.
Ten years ago
Spring births enlarge population at Ellen Trout Zoo, with baby giraffe, sloth, python, sakis and snapping turtles.
Lufkin ISD hires Jay Jost as the district’s first police chief.
Twenty years ago
More than 500 athletes participate in Area 7 Special Olympic Games at Abe Martin Stadium.
Herty Primary School celebrates its 50th birthday.
From the pages of The Lufkin Daily News, compiled by The History Center, TheHistoryCenterOnline.com.
