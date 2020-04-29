April 29
Five years ago
■ Slack Elementary School celebrates 50 years. Four generations of its namesake family, school staff, students and friends celebrate anniversary.
■ Texas Forestry Museum to host three summer camps: EEK! WEEK, Timber Tots and Summer Sylvans.
Ten years ago
■ Lesa’s Bridal donates prom dress to Cimone Malone to replace one lost in a home fire.
■ Angelina College Roadrunner baseball sweeps first-place Texarkana 3-1 and 6-5. The Roadrunners need just one more win to qualify for Region Tournament.
Twenty years ago
■ Charles McIlveen named pastor emeritus of Lufkin First Baptist Church. He was with the church for 21 years.
■ Lufkin wraps up its ninth district championship in 11 years with a 7-5 win over Marshall to claim the District 12-5A title.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.