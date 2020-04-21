April 21
Five years ago
Lufkin’s Walmart to undergo renovations. A company spokesman said the plans are not related to the problems at the company’s Livingston location.
Ten years ago
Officials with the Lufkin Fire Department said a fire at a home on Voyle Street is suspicious. The fire left a family of four homeless.
Twenty years ago
The Lufkin ISD board approves naming the school district’s athletic complex after former coach Elmer G. Redd.
From the pages of The Lufkin Daily News, compiled by The History Center, TheHistoryCenterOnline.com.
