April 23
Five years ago
The 24th annual Angelina County Citizens Chamber of Commerce Banquet will be held at the Pitser Garrison Convention Center.
Counterfeit money was found at Sam’s Club.
Ten years ago
Former Boys & Girls Club director Patrick Sanders pleads guilty to child pornography and gets 57 months in prison.
Dallas Cowboys select former Lufkin High School standout Dez Bryant with the 24th pick in the NFL draft.
Twenty years ago
Five people are vying for three positions on the Lufkin school district board of trustees: Willie Mae Burley, Joe Douglas III, Joe McElroy, Billy Malnar and Cooper Castleberry.
Lufkin Mall hits growth spurt. Mall officials plan to open three new stores, as well relocate and expand one existing merchant by early summer.
From the pages of The Lufkin Daily News, compiled by The History Center, TheHistoryCenterOnline.com.
