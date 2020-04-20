April 20
Five years ago
■ Lufkin High School soccer players Omar Zamarripa, Javy Montes, Javier Patlan and Jake Williams are named to Class 5A All-State Tournament Team.
■ Central High School partners with Angelina College to become the first school to have an EMT program available for high school seniors.
Ten years ago
■ Angelina College’s Steve Watters, who helped expose a medical scam, is featured on ‘‘60 Minutes.’’
■ H-E-B to move from its current location to a new 43,000-square-foot store that’s set to open in June 2010.
Twenty years ago
■ Lufkin/Angelina County Economic Partnership will honor 48 businesses with an “Industrial Appreciation Day” reception at Pitser Garrison Civic Center.
■ Pineywoods Community Academy trustees approve changing the bylaws and amendment of the school’s charter to comply with Texas Education Agency rules for nonprofit corporations.
From the pages of The Lufkin Daily News, compiled by The History Center, TheHistoryCenterOnline.com.
