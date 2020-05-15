May 15

Five years ago

■ Military steps up security at the John H. Taylor Armed Forces Reserve Center in Lufkin.

Ten years ago

■ Lufkin High School golf team ties for fifth place at state tournament.

■ Angelina College’s Shands Activity Center hosts 42nd annual commencement.

Twenty years ago

■ Lewis Furniture, Lufkin’s oldest locally owned furniture store, celebrates its 54th anniversary.

■ Lufkin ISD improving its ESL (English as Second Language) program.

From the pages of The Lufkin Daily News, compiled by The History Center, TheHistoryCenterOnline.com.

