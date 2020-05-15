May 15
Five years ago
■ Military steps up security at the John H. Taylor Armed Forces Reserve Center in Lufkin.
Ten years ago
■ Lufkin High School golf team ties for fifth place at state tournament.
■ Angelina College’s Shands Activity Center hosts 42nd annual commencement.
Twenty years ago
■ Lewis Furniture, Lufkin’s oldest locally owned furniture store, celebrates its 54th anniversary.
■ Lufkin ISD improving its ESL (English as Second Language) program.
