May 7
Five years ago
Former Lufkin High School Panther Pride Capt. Khalyn Cole makes tryout finals for spot with the Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders.
Ten years ago
Ward Burke, longtime Lufkin civic leader and champion for the mentally disabled, dies at age 94.
Long-awaited Tulane Drive bridge opens to motorists.
Twenty years ago
Louis Bronaugh wins fifth term as Lufkin’s mayor.
Team of Bobby Morris and Tyler Crawford birdie four of the last five holes to win the 21st annual Temple Cup at Crown Colony Country Club.
From the pages of The Lufkin Daily News, compiled by The History Center, TheHistoryCenterOnline.com.
