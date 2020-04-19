April 19
Five years ago
■ Lufkin High School soccer team wins Class 5A championship. The Panthers beat Georgetown East View 3-1 in title game.
■ A lifetime bond: Class of 1955 hosts 60th reunion. Some classmates include Ronnie Pat Durham, Joe Robb, Charles Fredrick, Hoople Jordan and Ray Davis.
Ten years ago
■ Man brandishes gun, grabs Rolex watch from Beard’s Fine Jewelers, runs away.
■ Lufkin High School seeking donations for upcoming Project Celebration.
Twenty years ago
■ More than 1,200 students in grades 6-12 are expected to participate in the annual Angelina County Science/Technology Fair.
■ J.J. Montgomery, Lufkin basketball’s all-time leading scorer, signs with San Jacinto Junior College.
