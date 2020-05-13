May 13

Five years ago

■ Lufkin High School honors its 180-plus seniors who were awarded scholarships at the Scholarship Recognition Program hosted in the Tom Jack Lucas Auditorium.

■ Angelina College Roadrunners fall one win shy of World Series with 4-1 loss to San Jacinto Gators in Region XIV Conference game played in Sugar Land.

Ten years ago

■ Buffalo Wild Wings has sights set on Lufkin location.

■ The D.A.R.E. program celebrates 20 years of promoting a drug-free lifestyle in Angelina County.

Twenty years ago

■ The Lufkin Interdenominational Choir present its “Annual Tribute to Mothers” in song at Goodwill Missionary Baptist Church.

From the pages of The Lufkin Daily News, compiled by The History Center, TheHistoryCenterOnline.com.

