May 13
Five years ago
■ Lufkin High School honors its 180-plus seniors who were awarded scholarships at the Scholarship Recognition Program hosted in the Tom Jack Lucas Auditorium.
■ Angelina College Roadrunners fall one win shy of World Series with 4-1 loss to San Jacinto Gators in Region XIV Conference game played in Sugar Land.
Ten years ago
■ Buffalo Wild Wings has sights set on Lufkin location.
■ The D.A.R.E. program celebrates 20 years of promoting a drug-free lifestyle in Angelina County.
Twenty years ago
■ The Lufkin Interdenominational Choir present its “Annual Tribute to Mothers” in song at Goodwill Missionary Baptist Church.
