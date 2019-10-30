Our weekly roundup of Toasts & Roasts:
A toast to Lufkin native Deanna Branson, who hosted her third annual Coat, Hat, Gloves and Socks Drive on Saturday at Pinewood Park Apartments. Branson said she was inspired to help after seeing children walking to the school bus stops in the early-morning cold wearing only light jackets and not much else warm. Those attending received two pairs of socks, gloves, a hat and a coat to help prepare them for wintry weather. “I’m from this neighborhood, so I just wanted to give some things back to them,’’ Branson said. ‘‘As single parents, when you’re doing all your bills, it’s really not enough money left for nice clothes and extra things. So I really want to give something back to the community.’’ Branson said the drive was for anyone in Lufkin who could benefit from it, but she was focusing on the northern side of town. She partnered with several nonprofits and businesses to collect items. This drive was Branson’s first nonprofit event, but she says it won’t be her last. “It’s going to be a yearly thing,’’ she said. ‘‘I’m really pushing to try and become a nonprofit so I can get bigger donations, because coats are expensive.”
A toast to the business owners and concerned citizens who had a hand in helping with this year’s Crime Stoppers Banquet. Detective JB Smith, executive director of Crime Stoppers of Lufkin, said it started with a small group who wanted to recognize officers for their service. Meals and more than 200 door prizes valued in excess of $30,000 were given away to those in the criminal justice community that stopped by for this year’s 26th annual event. It’s grown into a big event that recognizes everyone connected to criminal justice. While it’s an opportunity for police officers, dispatchers, prosecutors, judicial staff and others to get together and relax, Smith said it couldn’t happen without the contributions and donations from numerous sponsors. “It’s just so heartening to know there are so many in this community that support law enforcement,’’ he said. We agree.
A toast to Hudson native Mary Catherine Beard, who was one of two students at Mississippi State University and 52 students nationwide to receive the Astronaut Scholarship. Former NASA astronauts established the Astronaut Scholarship Foundation in 1984 to fund the nation’s brightest college students’ studies in the science, technology, engineering and math fields. Beard said she is proud to represent her hometown, and she hopes that people from around the country realize that it doesn’t matter where they come from. They can do great things if they set their minds to it. “It doesn’t matter how unqualified you feel in the beginning because you really learn along the way,” she said. “Some people are always going to feel like you are too loud, too bossy or too bold. Not everyone is going to agree with you, but at the end of the day, if it’s helping you get to your end goal, then it doesn’t really matter what people are saying.”
Finally, we extend a warm welcome to Sterling, which celebrated the grand opening of its 350,000-square-foot Lufkin facility last week. CEO Carter Sterling promised to continue promoting his business’ values and to leave Lufkin in better shape than how he found it. The company produces TerraLam mats that prevent the heavy machinery used in construction from destroying or damaging the ground beneath them. The plant currently has hired 70, with plans to continually increase that number. Sterling shared the stage on opening day with Gov. Greg Abbott and state Rep. Trent Ashby, who both touted the importance of the move to East Texas. The company’s decision ‘‘is very rewarding,’’ Ashby said, and helps cultivate an environment where businesses in East Texas can grow. “This is a very strategic geographic location with abundant natural resources, including the vast piney forest throughout East Texas,” Abbott said. “As a result, Lufkin makes this an ideal location for this particular facility.” While all of that is true, Sterling said the one thing that made Lufkin stand out was the people. “When we came here and we met person after person after person — you guys are a good-sized city, but you are a community in every sense of the word,” he said. “You’ve got hardworking people ... This was the place to be.’’ We think so, we’re glad you do, too.
