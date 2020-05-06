Way to reach a gooooaaaaaaalllll! We offer high-fives to the Lufkin Lady Panthers soccer team, many of whom picked up honors on the recently announced 16-5A All-District Team. One of Lufkin’s young stars led the way as freshman Rachel Bonnin was named the 16-5A Offensive MVP. The Lady Panthers also put five players on the first-team all-district squad, led by senior leaders Jasmine Rodriguez and Brianna Padilla, who have each signed to continue their playing careers at Angelina College. They were joined by teammates Mia Lila, Idalia Hernandez and Kylie Ridings on the first-team squad. The Lady Panthers also put four players on the second-team all-district team with Yvette Del Toro, Melissa Villegas, Itzel Castellanos and Maury Spore earning those nods. Lufkin’s all-district selections were rounded out by honorable-mention selections Marleny Cuc, Milagros Guzman and Skyla Valdez. “All of these girls were very deserving of these honors,” Lufkin head coach Antonio Encarnacion said. “Honestly, some of them probably deserved even more.” In addition to those on-field honors, a pair of Lady Panthers also were honored for their excellence in the classroom, with Jasmine Rodriguez and Marleny Cuc earning TASCO All-State Academic honors. In order to garner that award, honorees must have been a varsity letterman in good standing at the end of the school year while also being ranked in the top 10% of their graduating class with an overall GPA of 90 and above throughout their four years of high school. “That award is not an easy award to accomplish,” Encarnacion said. “That shows the type of students they are in addition to what they’ve done for the team.” We congratulate these hard-working young student-athletes.
We offer a hardy “boo” to the district coaches who determined those same Lufkin Lady Panthers would not be officially named the District 16-5A champion. As sports editor Josh Havard pointed out in a recent column, giving them the district title wouldn’t necessarily have been rocket science. In what wound up being Lufkin’s final game of the season on March 13, the Lady Panthers took care of their business, taking a 3-1 win over Whitehouse. With the win, Lufkin moved four points ahead of that same team in the district standings. The Lady Pack was six points ahead of Jacksonville. Soccer point standings can be confusing for those who aren’t major fans of the sport, but regulation wins count for three points, shootout wins for two and shootout losses for one. A short version of the story is that win gave Lufkin a tiebreaker advantage, along with a virtual game and a half lead in the district standings with two games left in the regular season. Lufkin needed only a Senior Night win over Pine Tree or a road win over Jacksonville to officially claim the district title. Considering Lufkin had a single regulation loss in district through 12 games and wins over both of those teams, back-to-back losses simply weren’t going to happen. Even if they did, either Whitehouse or Jacksonville would have needed two wins to make that relevant. They also were set to play each other in the last week of the season. “I’ve learned in sports, nothing is a given, but this was about as close as it gets,” Havard wrote. Yet with all that in mind, when 16-5A coaches held a vote on April 28 to officially name a district champion, they decided Lufkin had apparently not done enough to earn that district title; there would be no official 16-5A champ. “Anyone paying attention for the last month and a half of the soccer season either knew Lufkin was the undisputed champion or was too biased to see what was right in front of their faces,” Havard wrote. “A group of district coaches from outside of Lufkin apparently fall into that second category.” The booster club is rightfully making “District Champion” shirts, which any member of this year’s Lady Panthers’ team should rightfully wear with pride. For those interested, the shirts will be on sale with information provided on the Lady Pack Soccer Boosters Facebook page. “Whether any of the coaches outside of Lufkin want to admit it or not, they earned it,” Havard wrote. “Anyone who actually thinks otherwise is just fooling themselves.” We agree.
And while some taketh away, others giveth: 114 donors raised $14,821 for the 10 Angelina County nonprofits who participated Tuesday in the fifth annual East Texas Giving Day. Nonprofits and their donation amounts included: The Winnie Berry Humane Society of Angelina County, $5,833; Junior Achievement of Angelina County, $4,449; The Angelina College Foundation, $2,086; The Family Crisis Center of East Texas, $615; The Coalition, $494; Love INC, $463; The House of Compassion, $404; The Zavalla Area Ministry, $236; Jeepin for Jesus, $147; and Harold’s House, the East Texas Alliance for Children, $94. In a matter of 18 hours, 5,752 donations raised $2.1 million for 195 East Texas nonprofits in total during this event. During a time when money is tight for so many, we know it isn’t easy to find the means to donate. But it’s during these times that those donations are often most needed. That’s why we’re so always so proud of the giving and generous nature of our friends and neighbors here in East Texas.
