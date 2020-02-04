Volunteering and charitable giving are part of the backbone of Lufkin and Angelina County.
Volunteer opportunities, civic groups and a host of nonprofit organizations or charitable foundations are more than just another group, they are all part of the culture of this community.
Those good deeds extend to our four-legged friends and family members. There are multiple social media posts about lost animals, found animals and animals in search of their forever families. Those are all wonderful. Unfortunately, there are also posts about animals allegedly not being cared for properly. As disturbing as that is, the suggested solutions proposed by some of these animal friends are just as troublesome as the images. Stealing an animal you know nothing about is still a criminal offense. That the animal looks malnourished or mistreated is not a viable defense.
Again, it’s a matter of those individuals putting the proverbial cart before the horse without bothering with something simple — like the facts involved with a case. After all, the truth just isn’t as salacious as a rumor on social media.
So here are a few facts to try to help set the record straight.
■ The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office had 49 certified peace officers, according to its 2018 annual report. That includes 35 deputies out patrolling regularly and one animal control officer.
■ Dispatchers for the sheriff’s office received 26,370 calls in 2018, including 20,802 calls made to 911 — and deputies responded to 18,954 calls.
■ The 35 deputies patrolling regularly answered 17,410 calls, an average of 497 calls per deputy.
■ Those other 1,544 calls, which concerned animals or livestock, were the responsibility of Melanie Wade, the county’s animal control officer.
Capt. Alton Lenderman said a deputy will go out at night, on weekends or when Wade is on vacation to do an initial report and take any immediate action that may be required. But, if something requires an investigation, those reports are forwarded to her.
A recent case illustrates that point. It was just one of several cases she had to review after returning from vacation. During her investigations, she’s looking for signs of abuse or neglect, but she’s also looking at the age of the animal, how other animals are being cared for, if the animal has ever been to the vet or if there’s a medical issue.
The owner told Wade the animal was skinny despite his best efforts. He’d visited multiple feed stores and spent a lot of money over several weeks in an attempt to find a cure.
She required the owner take the animal to the vet and follow their instructions. Wade followed up to ensure this happened. And the animal began looking better within weeks.
“A lot of times you’ve just got to educate people. A lot of these people just think that going to the feed store ... they can pick up wormer,” she said. “Some of the needed medications can only be prescribed by a veterinarian.”
These types of cases are common, Wade said, adding that they often are the result of a lack of communication or understanding.
She wants the public to trust her judgment and continue to call about potentially bad situations.
What no law enforcement official wants is for someone to take the law into their own hands for any reason, let alone in an attempt to steal an animal.
Individuals that passionate about their four-legged friends should focus their attention on adopting from an animal shelter, spaying or neutering their animals; making sure the animal is microchipped if it gets lost; and that the animal is up-to-date on shots for rabies, parvo and heartworms.
Salvation Animal Rescue’s Pour 4 Paws Pawdi Gras is from 6-10 p.m. Feb. 29 at VFW Post No. 1836. Tickets are $45 per person or $320 for a table of eight. Austin comedians Timothy Banfield and Symply Courtney will provide the evening’s entertainment, while the meal will be Cajun cuisine catered by Merci’s World Cuisine. Tickets are available online at Eventbrite. For more information, email etxsalvationanimalrescue@gmail.com.
Kurth Animal Shelter Advocates are hosting their annual “Boots, Best Buddies, and BBQ” gala/fundraiser from 6:30-10 p.m. March 7 at the Pitser Garrison Convention Center. Tickets can be purchased at the door for $20 or in advance for $15 at Grizzly’s, 628 S. First St. The fundraiser supports the vetting fund at Kurth Memorial Animal Shelter, which was established to support the medical problems of the animals in the shelter. Entertainment will be provided by the Glenn Lenderman Band. There also will be a raffle, a silent auction, a Best Buddy Bakery Auction and a VetaPet Tree. Briggs’ Fine BBQ will prepare barbecue sandwiches. Call 634-7090 for more information.
