Our weekly roundup of Toasts & Roasts:
A toast to Charlotte Henley, who has announced her retirement as the director of educational services for the Ellen Trout Zoo after more than 42 years of service. She said she’s looking forward to taking some ‘‘me time,’’ including lots of travel. She certainly deserves it. Henley built the education program at the zoo from the ground up, convincing then-city manager Harvey Westerholm that it would be an asset to the zoo. In the years since, she has reached nearly 400,000 students through the department. Today, the program serves 24 East Texas school districts. Henley was able to combine two of her passions in life — the importance of the environment and the planet and being around kids — to develop the program. She created a program for second-grade students called What Animals Eat: students learn about and then feed herbivores, omnivores and carnivores. She also orchestrated in-zoo and in-school Wildlife on Wheels programs to bring zoo ambassador animals to area classrooms. The Zoo Safari and Junior Zookeeper summer camps for students also were developed during her tenure. She also has served as the zoo registrar, managing animal records, permits and licensing. “She has been instrumental with the design and development of the large cat exhibits, the zoo’s entrance, the giraffe/rhinoceros exhibits, the hippoquarium and the education center/administration complex,” according to a press release announcing her retirement. “Her accomplishments and contributions to the zoo, the city and the citizens of Lufkin are too many to properly acknowledge here. She will be sorely missed, but she has our best wishes in her retirement.” Henley said she would ‘‘love to say thank you’’ to the city, her coworkers and the parents who trusted her with their children for all their support. Truthfully, we should all be thanking her.
A toast to the volunteers at J.D.’s Center of Hope, who got up early Saturday to cook and get ready for the Gobble Gobble Thanksgiving Feast. The Thanksgiving meal at J.D.’s Center of Hope was created to bring members of the community together for fun and fellowship, center director Stephanie Olford said. “We just do this because this is what we love to do,” volunteer April Murphy said as she worked to help prepare the home-cooked meal. “We love to get together, as a community. We can’t build each other up if we don’t communicate and talk to each other.” Volunteers also put boxes together with enough food to last several days that attendees could take home after the festivities.
A toast to state Sen. Robert Nichols and Nacogdoches’ state Rep. Travis Clardy, who participated in the groundbreaking ceremony for a $200 million expansion at Rusk State Hospital. It’s part of a $1 billion package to overhaul the state’s psychiatrical hospital system. Opened in 1919, Rusk State Hospital currently has 325 beds and serves 36 counties including Angelina and Nacogdoches. The expansion will include a 100-bed unit and a 100-bed maximum security facility. That ads 60 maximum security beds, while keeping the hospital’s overall capacity the same. Clardy and Nichols were instrumental in securing funding and helped lead more than a dozen tours that brought some of the state’s lawmakers to the city of 5,500 people, said Mike Maples, deputy executive commissioner for the state’s health and specialty care system. Getting funding for Rusk took years of work and required a massive overhaul of the state’s psychiatric hospital system. “The only way the plan would work is if we implement a plan that solves all the problems,” Nichols said. “We basically laid out a statewide plan. It’s a billion dollars done in three phases.”
