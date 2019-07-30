“What doesn’t kill you makes you stronger.”
“No pain, no gain.”
And, “Practice makes perfect.”
We’ve all heard the sayings. Anyone involved in competitive sports knows you must make sacrifices to put yourself in a position to succeed. One of those sacrifices, in virtually every individual or team sport, is pushing your body to its limits to prepare it for competition.
This fall, more than a million kids, teens and young men will hit the field and line up between the hash marks for another football season. And almost every year, a few young people lose their lives as an indirect result of their actions on the field.
It’s a rare, but reliable, tragedy. Nationwide, a few young athletes die annually from heat-related illness. Football is a special concern because players often begin intense practice during late-summer heat, wearing uniforms and padding that can be stifling.
Health and sports professionals have worked together to establish guidelines on preventing sudden death during workouts in high temperatures. And we’re sure the athletic departments at our local high schools and colleges have been just as careful to ensure our young student-athletes are safe as they practice by following some simple guidelines.
■ Teams should have emergency plans with trained personnel and treatment available and policies for avoiding heat illness.
■ Give kids about two weeks to adapt to preseason sessions, gradually increasing intensity and duration. Closely monitor more vulnerable kids, including those who are overweight or have diabetes.
■ Make sure athletes are well-hydrated before practice or games. During activity, kids aged 9-12 should drink about half a cup to a cup of water every 20 minutes; for teens, 5 or 6 cups an hour. Sports drinks containing electrolytes and sodium should be offered during extra strenuous activity.
■ Educate everyone about signs of heat stress, including dizziness, muscle cramps, headaches and nausea. Kids with symptoms should be sidelined and treated immediately; athletes should be encouraged to report if teammates seem to be struggling.
But high school and college athletes aren’t the only ones at risk. Members of the band, drill team and cheerleaders are all practicing to perfect their Friday night performances. And there’s no shortage of construction or repair projects across East Texas that require many to exert a great deal of energy. Being overzealous is not a trait limited to just the young.
If you are outside for any amount of time this summer, we hope you’re being careful. It’s fairly easy, when it’s hot, to hurt yourself if you don’t take precautions. Drink lots of fluids, of course, and seek out shade whenever possible.
Success does not come without sacrifice, but we don’t want our student-athletes —or anyone else— to sacrifice their safety.
