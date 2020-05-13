We offer a toast to Hudson Lady Hornet softball slugger Tashia Pierce, who inked her letter of intent last week to join the Northeast Texas Community College Lady Eagles starting in the fall of 2020. Pierce, a Lady Hornet starter on varsity since her freshman season, was hitting .538 with a homer and six RBI before the season came to its abrupt end. But it was personality as much as her bat that made her an appealing recruit for Northeast head softball coach Jessica Keith. “The first thing about Tashia is who she is as a person,” Keith said. “That’s one of the most important parts of my program, recruiting the overall person. Tashia exemplifies everything we would want from a student-athlete and a human being.” That’s some pretty high praise for the person she is off the field, too. We wish this young lady well as she journeys to the next level.
We also congratulate Diboll Lumberjack baseball utility player Ethan Smith, who officially signed his letter of intent last week to join Jarvis Christian College in Hawkins. Jarvis Christian competes at the NAIA level in the Red River Athletic Conference, and Smith’s overall versatility was a package that drew the Bulldogs’ attention. “I’d met a few of the coaches a long time ago, then I went to two of their showcases,” Smith said. “Being able to stay close to home where my family could watch me play ball was definitely a positive.” Smith is ready to put his focus on the collegiate level, where he is eager to get back on the field while making a lasting impact. “I know the challenges there will be different especially from the mental side of the game since I’m going from a 3A school to a college,” Smith said. “It’s been a goal of mine to be able to play at the collegiate level, so getting to this day is really exciting for me personally.” We couldn’t be happier for this fine young athlete.
A couple of congratulations are in order for Zavalla’s Bryson Sluga, who’s been a standout both in the classroom and on the basketball court for the Eagles. Just last week, the school announced him as valedictorian of his graduating class and he also signed a letter of intent to play basketball for Hesston College in Kansas. A member of the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches Academic All-State team and a member of the first team of the Texas High School Coaches Association Academic All-State team, Sluga was on the watch list this past season for the McDonald’s All-American Game along with being a first-team all-district selection. He also was the MVP of the Apple Springs tournament earlier this season. “Zavalla has always supported me through everything,” Sluga said. “I wouldn’t have this opportunity if not for my teammates. They let me be who I am, which helped me improve as a player.” Humble words for a young man who is headed to Hesston as one of the most prolific shooters in the state. This past season, he connected on 135 3-pointers — the top total of any player in the state in Class 2A — while averaging 23 points per game. In his three-year career at the varsity level, Sluga connected on 370 3-pointers. “From high school to summer league to travel basketball, I’m always playing,” he said. “I’m just excited I’ll have this opportunity.” We can’t wait to see where this next opportunity takes him.
Hats off to Lufkin Panther soccer standout Luis Flores, as the junior who scored 22 goals in just 12 district contests was recognized for his remarkable performance with District 16-5A MVP honors. Flores finished the season with 35 goals in 22 contests and was seeking to break Alex Rodriguez’s 2008 school record of 39 goals when the season was abruptly halted with a week left. Flores had plenty of company from the rest of his Panthers’ teammates, including Adan Hernandez, who was named Utility Player of the Year. The Panthers also put three players on the first-team squad: Oscar Ibarra, a senior forward, and sophomores Trey Walker and Miguel Rojo. And the Panthers put three underclassmen on the second-team squad: junior defender Thomas Nava, junior midfielder Jamie Acevedo and sophomore midfielder Estevan Guerrero. Lufkin sophomore goalkeeper Brandon Flores was an honorable-mention selection. We offer a round of applause to these hard-working players.
A tip of the cap to the nine Lufkin Panther baseball players who were among a group honored after their seasons were cut short with the District 16-5A All-Senior Baseball Team being announced last week. Seniors on the Panthers who were selected were pitchers Cy Murphy and Shaun Bowers, catchers Caleb Newsome and Jamaari Hunt, first basemen Brett Riggs and Rylee Widmann, infielder A.J. Bonacci and outfielders Nick Mosley and Tre Odom. For Lufkin head coach John Cobb, this senior group will be remembered just as much for what they did off the field as they will for what they did on the field. “These were some great kids that were in the program for three and a half years,” Cobb said. “Every one of them is going to college, and the lowest GPA in the group was an 87. I never had to worry about getting an email from teachers about their grades or about them getting in trouble.” We’re glad to see those young men get their due recognition as they wrap up their high school days and get to set to embark on their college adventures.
And finally we recognize a couple pairs of area vals and sals who have at long last seen the fruits of their hard work in the classroom recognized with the highest distinctions in their class. The aforementioned Bryson Sluga was joined at the top of the class in Zavalla by salutatorian Kayden Newsum. Kayden will attend Angelina College to obtain her Resident Nursing certification and then plans to study at Stephen F. Austin State University to get a bachelor’s of science in nursing and pediatrics. Bryson participated in National Honor Society, played basketball, coached Little Dribblers and enjoyed spending time with friends and family throughout high school. He said it took teachers and parents motivating him and the thought of achieving this recognition to keep him on track. Kayden participated in National Honor Society, basketball, cross country, track, volunteer work and A Honor Roll. She said she enjoys cooking and reading. She dropped out of sports during her senior year so she could focus on academics and scholarship hunting. Meanwhile, Lufkin High School named Logan Armstrong valedictorian and Garin Ashby salutatorian in a statement last week. Logan is headed to A&M University to study biology to become a physician assistant. Garin will go to the University of Texas at Austin to study computer and electrical engineering. He said he’s always had a knack for computers and has been fascinated with figuring out how they work. He hopes to specialize in hardware to be on the frontlines of the new changes. We wish these young scholars well as they embark upon what promises to be a bright future for them all.
