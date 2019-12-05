While a Lufkin man recovers from the injuries he sustained in a one-vehicle crash late Nov. 26 on U.S. Highway 69 south near Spring Lake Road, his family has been providing updates on his condition on a thread in a local Facebook group.
Blake Garrett, 20, was taken by ambulance to CHI St. Luke’s Memorial-Lufkin before being flown to Memorial Hermann in Houston. He was suffering from severe road rash and a brain bleed, a family member said, after being ejected in the crash, which occurred when he swerved to avoid hitting the vehicle in front of him as it attempted to turn right on Spring Lake Drive, a Texas Department of Public Safety report stated.
He has since been moved to a regular room, had his feeding tube removed, is talking and asking questions, and is eating and drinking on his own, his family said, and doctors are optimistic about his recovery.
Like everyone on that thread, we’re glad to hear he’s doing so much better and will continue to pray for his recovery. Facebook can be a great tool for uniting a community in prayer as well as updating friends and family about patient conditions during medical emergencies.
We’re just sad the family had to address a few rumors, as well.
Garrett’s relatives wanted to clear up the misinformation that had been spreading on Facebook that another car was hit, that another person was ejected and that someone had died in the accident. They definitely came to the right place, as the What’s Happening Angelina County group includes some of the worst offenders when it comes to spreading false narratives.
Of course, there are several other local groups sharing a common and noble goal of keeping those in Lufkin, Hudson, Angelina County, Fuller Springs or elsewhere informed of what’s happening in their area. Yet the steady stream of threads filled with completely unsubstantiated and often bogus information — which often wind up being deleted altogether, rather than corrected, when the facts come to light — give us serious pause to trust anything we read in any of them.
Before one of our professional journalists could return with accurate information from the first responders on the scene of that wreck that night, the “experts” in one group had already broken their version of the news.
Here are some highlights:
■ “Had 2 passengers both ejected ones still missing”
■ “Other vehicle already towed”
■ “I saw on another post someone saw life flight go over their house” (The original post stating that someone had been life-flighted from the scene had already been deleted, but the rumor was still gaining traction.)
■ “The white suburban swerved to miss a car pulling out and missed it but then over corrected and ejected both people in the car. Just seen this on a previous post if it helps any.”
As a side note, our personal favorite, considering the flack we always take for posting pictures from wrecks, is that one of the first things everyone wants to know is what the vehicles involved look like:
■ “Does anyone have a vehicle description,” “What kind of vehicle,” “Hadn’t seen where it said what kind of vehicle” and “Does anyone know what kind of vehicle?”
As we pointed out in an editorial we wrote about this same issue in August, falsehoods spread like wildfire on social media, and researchers have discovered that misinformation gets faster and longer-lasting pickup than the truth.
We urge citizens to stop posting unverified information and to be more discerning in believing what they read on social media. And if you want to know what’s really happening in your community, it wouldn’t hurt to bolster the often useful things you learn in these Facebook groups with the facts you read in your local newspaper.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.