Public fear has erupted over the novel coronavirus outbreak, now considered a pandemic by the World Health Organization. Are you scared?
Have you rushed to the store to stock up on hand sanitizer, soap and toilet paper only to find store shelves depressingly empty? Have you considered your “must haves” in case you are quarantined at home for a week or two?
We are a people prone to scare easily. In the age of constant media coverage with developing details that are spoon-fed to us, bit by bit, it’s hard not to panic. We get it.
We also live in an age of “doom and gloom.” Republicans are going to tear our country apart. Democrats are, too. Don’t drink too much coffee or you will get cancer. Wear your seatbelt or you will die. Don’t eat spinach or you will die. Don’t cross your eyes or else they will get stuck that way.
For some of us, fear comes from the idea that people are just now realizing that washing their hands is a good idea. Seriously? What were you doing before? No, don’t answer that.
With the number of coronavirus cases rising daily, keep in mind that the Center for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that during the 2018–19 influenza season, the flu was associated with more than 35.5 million illnesses, more than 16.5 million medical visits, 490,600 hospitalizations, and 34,200 deaths.
The 2019-20 flu season looks just as bad, if not worse.
That’s a lot of sick people. Maybe they didn’t know they were supposed to wash their hands regularly? Or get the flu vaccine? Or stay home when they were sick? Or they were very young or very old or had a compromised immune system and were infected by someone else who didn’t wash their hands, or get the flu vaccine or came to work or school even when they were sick.
True, COVID-19 — this novel viral strand — is rapidly spreading, and there’s always fear in the unknown. When the beautiful men and women on TV convincingly tell us to panic, we are quick to follow suit. When major professional sports associations cancel weeks’ worth of events and the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo closes early for the first time since 1937, it’s normal to worry about whether or not we need to even leave our homes.
But in moments like this, we should try to view the situation with a little perspective. Although medical professionals have been touting the same message for the past two months (and for years before that), sometimes bold headlines can drown out common sense. So just in case you need to hear it again:
■ Wash your hands with soap and water. Often.
■ Use hand-sanitizer that hasn’t expired and contains at least 60% alcohol.
■ Cover your mouth with the crook of your elbow when you cough or sneeze.
■ Clean and disinfect commonly used items, like cellphones, door handles, light switches, toilets, sinks, etc.
■ Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.
■ Seek medical attention if you’re not feeling well, and let that be the only reason you leave your house.
■ Stay home when you’re sick.
■ Avoid contact with others who are sick.
■ Wash your hands.
A few more tips: Stay in touch with what’s going on, but don’t obsess over it. Don’t believe everything you hear from your co-worker, who heard it from her husband, who heard it from his best friend’s sister. Seek out information from trusted sources like the CDC.
Finally, don’t panic. And don’t hoard the toilet paper.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.