A toast to the Brookshire Brothers Charitable Foundation, which awarded $123,000 in grants on Tuesday to 36 nonprofits and four education foundations. “You make things happen in your communities,” John Alston, Brookshire Brothers president, CEO and charitable foundation board member, said in a release. The foundation has given more than $1 million in charitable contributions to nonprofits over the last decade, according to their release. The funds are generated through two golf tournaments hosted by the company for its vendors at Crown Colony Country Club. Sally Alvis, Brookshire Brothers’ senior director of marketing and public relations, said recipients were chosen based on their financial standing, history and how they help build the foundations of their community. The 2020 grant recipients were: Alcohol and Drug Abuse Council of Deep East Texas; American Cancer Society; Angelina Alliance for Children (Harold’s House); Boys and Girls Clubs of Deep East Texas; Buckner Children and Family Services; Dublin Good Fellows; East Texas Cancer Alliance of Hope; Food Share Bank of Newton County; Friends of the Ellen Trout Zoo; Friends of the Library-Hamilton County, Texas; Gateway Community Partners Inc; J.D.’s Center of Hope; Junior Achievement of East Texas Inc.; Junior League of Lufkin; Kick Drugs Out of America DBA Kickstart Kids; Legacy Institute for Financial Education; Lufkin NeighborhoodSTRONG; Lufkin State Supported Living Center; Piney Woods Fine Arts Association; San Augustine Garden Club; Seasons of Hope Center; Solid Foundation Association; Texas Forestry Museum; The Helping Place Inc.; The Joseph House Inc.; The Mosaic Center Inc.; The Rose; The Salvation Army, a Georgia Corporation-Lufkin; Top Ladies of Distinction Inc.; Transformation Pathway; Twin City Mission; United Christian Care Center of Vidor, Texas, Inc.; Women’s Shelter of East Texas Inc.; Young Audiences of Southeast Texas Inc.; ZAM Outreach Inc.; Zavalla Food Pantry Inc; Angelina College Foundation; Lufkin ISD Education Foundation; McGregor ISD Education Foundation and Vidor Independent School District. “You change lives,’’Alston said. ‘‘We are grateful to have the opportunity to help you live out your mission. We thank you for what you do every day.” Just as we’re thankful for the foundation’s work in East Texas.
Congratulations to Virginia Howard Thomas and Lester Mills, who were inducted into the Dunbar High School Alumni Association Hall of Honor during Monday’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebrations at Dunbar Primary School. Inaugural committee member Johnnie Ross said the hall was created to recognize graduates who have impacted the community in great ways. Thomas graduated from Dunbar High School in 1962. She graduated from Tyler Beauty and Barber College with a cosmetology license, and she graduated from Angelina College with a certification in general business and an associate degree in management development. She was involved in her church, community and civic organizations like Top Ladies of Distinction and NAACP. She was employed at a number of businesses and organizations around the community. Mills graduated from Dunbar Junior High School and Lufkin High School in 1973. He attended Texas A&M University and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in business administration and accounting. He became a state trooper after graduating from the Texas Department of Public Safety Training Academy in 1979. Mills was the assistant chief of the administration division of the chief of staff services at the time he retired in 2008. He had seven managers and 240 employees under his direction and provided support services for all areas of the agency. Mills thanked the committee for the honor, but said he didn’t quite identify with it because when he thinks of a hall of honor, he thinks of people who set world records. “Because of learning at an early age to be a support to the operation of everything, to be in the background, do the best you can, do the job that’s put out before you, I was able to move up and do the job every day I went to work,” Mills said. That work ethic displayed by Thomas and Mills is just one reason they are both deserving members of Dunbar’s Hall of Honor.
A toast to Adam Awtrey, who has been selected to perform with the Texas All-State Tenor Bass Choir at the annual Texas Music Educators Association Clinic/Convention. The Lufkin High School sophomore was one of 1,700 students chosen out of 66,800 from around the state, putting him in the top 2.6% of musicians. As Texas performers advance from area, the first through third chairs of each group make the Mixed Choir, and the fourth through sixth chairs make either the Tenor Bass (men’s) Choir or the Treble (girl’s) Choir. Awtrey was selected for fourth chair. He said he hopes to join the Mixed Choir next year and his senior year. One day he would like to use his talents in music and theater for a career. “I’m a little more confident now that I can keep doing this and place better,” he said.
