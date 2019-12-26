Our weekly roundup of Toasts & Roasts:
A toast to restauranteur Destin Sabani, who offered a free meal of spaghetti and meatballs to the community on Christmas Eve at Manhattan Fine Dining. Sabani, who has offered the meal for several years at the restaurant, said he fed nearly 500 people last year. “I think there’s a big need here,” Sabani said. “There are so many who need help, and we can feed them and let them know that they are not forgotten or left out. I find pleasure when I am able to help somebody. I think everybody needs to do their civic duties for the community. I am just trying to do my part.” In addition, Grandough Baking Co. donated 250 cookies to go along with the meal this year. Owner Justin Kezar said the company enjoys giving back to the community. “We’re blessed, so therefore we want to be a blessing,” he said.
Even before the calendar turns to 2020, it’s already been quite a year when it comes to athletes continuing their career. We’re used to the local kids using the athletic environment to send themselves to college, but it seems like even more are taking that path this year. We apologize in advance for any athlete who might have slipped our mind. Just over a week ago, Lufkin’s Ja’Lynn Polk and Jerrin Thompson highlighted this year’s class by signing with a pair of Big 12 teams. Polk is headed to Texas Tech, while Thompson is going to Texas. Both will enroll in classes in the upcoming weeks. However, that is hardly where those signings ended that day. On that same day in Lufkin, Natalie Naramore signed to swim for the University of the Ozarks, Halea Wells signed to play softball for Southern Arkansas Tech and Cy Murphy inked his letter of intent to play baseball for Angelina College. Not far away, Diboll’s Herbert Gums signed to play football for Boise State, and on that same day, Central’s John Robinson committed to play softball for East Texas Baptist. That was just the capper for a string of signings over the past couple of months. Two weeks ago, Diboll’s K.K. Rodriguez signed to play softball for Northeast Texas Community College. That came after her high school teammate Ashtyn Alvarez signed to play for Angelina College. In the pool, Mason Wood became the first Pineywoods Community Academy swimmer to compete at the next level when he signed with the University of Montevallo in Alabama. In late November, Central’s Lexi Windsor signed with Bossier Parish. Her teammate K.K. Hancock inked with conference rival Northeast Texas. She’ll be a teammate of Hudson’s Hanna Allen, who signed with Northeast on that same day. Hudson’s Ben Penn started the string of signings when he signed to play with Angelina College in the middle of November. We’re sure we left somebody off in giving out kudos to all these deserving athletes, but keeping up with college signings is a good problem to have. We give a toast to all those getting the opportunity to play at the next level while continuing to work toward a higher education.
A salute to Gipson Funeral Home, Garden of Memories Memorial Park and America Legion Auxiliary No. 113 for the Wreaths Across America wreath laying ceremony they presented earlier this month. The funeral home and cemetery have been partnering with the auxiliary on the program since 2014, allowing participants to experience the purpose of the Wreaths Across America movement: REMEMBER the Fallen … HONOR those who Serve … TEACH our children the value of Freedom. The ever-evolving event has seen a steady increase in the amount of wreaths sponsored, with this year’s event being the first in which there were enough wreaths for every veteran buried at Garden of Memories, as well as “the best turnout we’ve ever had,” according to Rita Redd, president of the American Legion Auxiliary Unit No. 113. Gipson office manager Kristi Lavespere said the funeral home is always looking for ways to improve the event and would be happy to work with any other groups that may want to raise funds. Through Jan. 15, for every wreath sponsored for the 2020 event, Wreaths Across America (wreathsacrossamerica.org) will match the sponsorship. Be sure to select sponsorship through Local Fundraising Group and fill in TX0166P to give the American Legion Auxiliary credit. The auxiliary receives $5 back per sponsorship which is used for scholarships for local graduating seniors. “That is why we love the program; it allows us to honor the veterans laid to rest in our cemetery and also in turn gives back to our community,” Lavespere said.
Editor’s note: Is there a person or organization you’d like to nominate for either a Toast or a Roast due to a recent accomplishment, event or incident? Send it to us at news@lufkindailynews.com or call us at 631-2618. You can also contact us anonymously through our online news tip page at lufkindailynews.com/tips.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.