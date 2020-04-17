Ticketmaster has received a flurry of backlash in recent days since changing its ticket refund policy regarding canceled and postponed concerts in wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
With large gatherings across the nation either canceled or postponed due to COVID-19, many ticket-holders are seeking refunds for concerts, sports and other events. But while a page on Ticketmaster’s website used to say refunds “are available if your event is postponed, rescheduled or canceled,” the page has since been edited to say refunds “are available if your event is canceled.”
And while Ticketmaster’s Purchase Policy says “the Event Provider may set refund limitations” in the case of rescheduled events, without an automatic refund policy for postponements, many customers may be up a river.
In a statement to USA TODAY on Monday, Ticketmaster said its policy on postponed events has been consistent, though its wording online has been edited for clarity. The statement also said the refund policy for postponed events has always been set by event organizers and not by Ticketmaster. The company said that while it can’t guarantee organizers for all rescheduled events will offer refunds, it expects the majority will do so as new dates are announced.
Ticket-holders aren’t buying it, taking to Twitter to call the timing of the policy change “idiotic” and “revolting.”
Meanwhile Joe Berchtold, the president of Live Nation, which owns Ticketmaster, told CNBC that “Ticketmaster doesn’t sell these tickets and sit on a mountain of cash. Ticketmaster sells tickets and gives the cash over to the venues where the events are held.”
So Ticketmaster can’t give refunds simply because it doesn’t have the cash anymore — the venue does. That means it’s now up to that venue whether or not ticket holders receive a refund for a postponed show. And in order for Ticketmaster to offer customers a refund, it has to first get that money back from the venue, a prospect made much more difficult due to the fact that many venues are closed right now and because there’s such a volume of canceled and postponed shows.
We get that. But that doesn’t change the fact that the refund policy wasn’t changed until after we were in the throes of the pandemic. It may be harder for Ticketmaster to get the money to refund its ticket holders, but it’s also money those ticket holders really can’t afford to be out of in exchange for nothing in this current economic climate.
For those who can’t get a refund from Ticketmaster, the best course of action is to contact the venue and ask for one. But with most of those places closed due to COVID-19, that’s likely easier said than done. Which is precisely why it’s now on the ticket-holders and not Ticketmaster.
But it also begs the question: If it’s up to ticket-holders to contact the venue for a refund, why can’t we just contact the venue to buy our tickets in the first place, thereby eliminating the service, shipping, “convenience” and processing fees Ticketmaster typically charges?
That, too, will likely be easier said than done.
