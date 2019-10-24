If it seems like your cable bill just keeps getting higher and higher, it’s not your imagination: A Consumer Reports review found that company-imposed fees cost customers $37 per month on average — or nearly $450 per year — essentially adding a 24% surcharge on top of the advertised base price.
The report, released earlier this month, estimates that cable companies could be collecting as much as $28 billion per year from such hidden fees.
Consumers constantly deal with unexpected fees for other services, like airlines, hotels, car rentals and event tickets. But among all these sneaky add-on fees that plague us these days, none are more common than those lurking in our cable bills, making it nearly impossible for consumers to find out the full cost of a cable package before they get locked into a contract. And cable companies count on that.
The only way to truly eliminate most of those fees is to cut the cable cord entirely and switch to streaming services or an antenna. To stream, consumers will still need internet service, but that typically comes with few fees other than the $5 to $10 per month to rent a modem or router. Or you can buy your own equipment.
But if you’re as into sports as our editorial board is, cable is something many of you just can’t live without.
Consumer Reports has started an effort to insist on honest pricing from telecom providers that includes the full cost of the service with no surprise fees in small print. To sign the petition, go to action.consumerreports.org/whatthefee.
While complaining, it helps to understand some of the common fees you may see on your bill, as outlined by Consumer Reports:
■ Broadcast TV fee: Cable companies say this defrays costs they pay to local networks, such as ABC and CBS. Prices range from about $4 to $11 per month.
■ Regional sports surcharge fee: This compensates cable companies for what they pay regional sports networks — though those networks are sometimes owned by the cable companies themselves. The cost: $7 to $12 per month — even if you don’t watch sports.
■ Set-top box or receiver fees: Most cable companies charge $7 to $13 per month to rent the boxes needed to receive signals. But some providers offer an app that lets you get content directly on a smart TV or streaming device without the box. Or you can avoid boxes with a device such as TiVo.
■ DVR service: The ability to record shows can cost $10 to $25 per month and is often one of the bigger fees in a cable bill. But because many channels now offer on-demand replays of popular shows, you may find that you can live without a DVR.
■ Administrative, regulatory and gross surcharge fees: Charged by cellphone carriers, these typically come to $1 or $2 per account or phone line. Companies say the charge offsets their expenses, like taxes and regulatory and legal costs. In other words, the cost of doing business.
■ Federal universal service charges: These can be up to 20% of your total cellphone bill, but they’re for a good cause. They offset the cost of providing telecom services to people with low incomes or who live in rural communities, as well as to schools, libraries and rural health care facilities.
Fortunately, some members of Congress are hoping to crack down on these surprise fees through legislation introduced earlier this year.
Rep. Anna Eshoo (D-Calif.) and Massachusetts Sen. Edward Markey (D-Mass.) in February introduced the Truth-In-Billing, Remedies, and User Empowerment Over Fees (TRUE Fees) Act, which would require telecom providers to list a single advertised price inclusive of all fees, with the only separate charges being taxes that vary by location. The proposal also would allow consumers to end their contract without early termination fees if the cable provider increases costs, and would prevent arbitrary price hikes on equipment fees, unless the equipment is actually improved.
We applaud this straightforward legislation to address an out-of-control problem and urge members of Congress to support it — before our cable bills mysteriously increase again by a few more dollars this month.
