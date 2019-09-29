It’s been a long time coming — almost 18 months to be exact — but the U.S. Postal Service is finally moving forward with plans for a new downtown post office.
Todd Stracener, the vice president of development for Hicks-Co, said the company is building a 4,000-square-foot facility and a 21-space parking lot at 601 E. Lufkin Ave. The new facility will be accessible from both Frank and Lufkin avenues. It also happens to be across the street from the former downtown post office, which was closed on April 27, 2018.
“The downtown location is not closing, but is temporarily relocating operations to the Lufkin Main Post Office,” USPS strategic communications specialist Robert S. (Sam) Bolen said at that time.
Postal service officials said the agency was seeking an alternative site in close proximity to the downtown location after deciding not to renew the lease on that facility last year.
Many Lufkin residents have since voiced their displeasure about the move every chance they got. And as time dragged on, others expressed skepticism that a new post office would ever actually open.
Damian Salazar, a real estate specialist for the U.S. Postal Service, answered questions and got an earful from residents who voiced their displeasure about the move during a public hearing earlier this year. Most of the complaints were centered around the hardship and inconvenience of no longer having a downtown facility. Others questioned the necessity of ever having to move the facility in the first place.
Salazar has said on multiple occasions that moving back into the former facility was not an option, citing safety concerns. He never would elaborate on exactly what those concerns were.
However, since they’re moving into a new building across the street, we can only speculate that those safety concerns may have been about the structural integrity of the building. And if building a new facility is more cost-effective than repairing the old one ...
Albert Ruiz, an official with the U.S. Postal Service, said he didn’t want to comment at this time because he didn’t have any information on a possible timeline.
That’s OK. We’re just grateful that this essential service is returning to downtown.
We’re also grateful for the efforts of state Rep. Trent Ashby, who was instrumental in securing a downtown location, according to Stracener. He said Ashby worked continually with the regional Post Office to convince them of the importance of a downtown Lufkin location.
“The Postal Service values its place in the communities we serve at our Post Offices throughout the nation,’’ according to Carol Hunt, a strategic communications specialist with the Dallas and Louisiana Districts of the U.S. Postal Service.
‘‘As a self-supporting government entity not funded by taxpayer dollars, the Postal Service continually evaluates its network of retail, delivery and mail processing facilities and makes decisions about how best to align our network,’’ she said.
Now if we could only impress upon the Postal Service the importance of reopening the processing center at Lufkin, especially in the wake of the damages wrought again this year by tropical weather along the upper Texas Gulf Coast ...
