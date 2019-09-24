Today’s the day.
County Judge Don Lymbery and Angelina County Commissioners are set to meet at 10 a.m. at the courthouse annex to adopt a tax rate to fund the 2020 budget.
Commissioners are considering a proposed tax rate of 50 cents per $100 valuation, which would bring in an additional $4,099,361. Of that, $384,740.83 is from new property added to the tax roll.
The proposed rate is about 10 cents more than the effective rate of 40 cents per $100 valuation and 7 cents more than the original proposed rate of 43 cents per $100. That rate would produce an 8.96% increase in revenue from last year’s budget, raising an additional $1,454,064.
Lymbery met with this newspaper’s editorial board Monday afternoon to talk about several topics, including the budget. He found out during our meeting that it would be possible for commissioners to go back to his initial proposed budget and consider approving that one.
And there’s apparently a third option, he said. Research of legal precedents by County Attorney Cary Kirby showed that commissioners could add some items to that initial proposed budget and come up with a compromise document.
At 50 cents per $100 valuation, the proposed tax hike would allow commissioners to meet the requests of other county offices while also providing additional funds for road repairs and law enforcement, the two topics county residents complain about frequently.
Lymbery’s initial proposed budget would provide for some of those requests, while the compromise option would provide for even more.
As we’ve said previously in this space, there is little taxpayers can do about it. The proposed tax rate of .50250 is less than the rollback rate of .520855. The rollback rate is the maximum rate allowed by law without voter approval. But because the proposed rate is lower than the rollback rate, residents can’t block it from taking effect.
Actually, that may not be entirely correct. We believe anger about any tax increase is what prompted researching that potential compromise rate.
Angelina County would still have the third-lowest tax rate in Deep East Texas with any rate increase, despite having the highest population, according to county documents.
Angelina County is growing, and so is the demand for services. Problems with roads, law enforcement or water will never get better by ignoring them or hoping they’ll go away. That’s an issue for all elected officials governing any taxing entity, not just our county government, to resolve.
We’ll be at today’s meeting to report on what happens. Will you? But your guess is as good as ours as to what will actually happen.
Actually, at this time, we’re not sure commissioners know what they’re going to do either.
