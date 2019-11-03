A popular meme that briefly circulated on the internet several years ago poked fun at various occupations, including journalists.
In one panel, a man sits behind a laptop at Starbucks with the caption “what my friends think I do.” In another, Diane Sawyer signs off on the World News Tonight desk with the caption “what my mom thinks I do.”
In another frame, the paparazzi stalk Angelina Jolie and her children with the caption “what society thinks I do.” And in the “what my editor thinks I do” frame is a photo of a child scribbling in a coloring book.
An image of Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein investigating the Watergate cover-up is captioned “what I think I do.” Meanwhile, “what I actually do” shows a reporter with a phone to his ear hastily typing quotes for a story.
While the meme is obviously a comedic exaggeration, we often wonder what people honestly think we do when we receive notice of events folks want covered on the same day — or worse, a couple of hours in advance — of those events.
You’ve got to be kidding us.
Yet it happens all the time. For the layperson who might not be aware of what a journalist’s day is really like, we understand, and we do our best to make it to as many of the events that we’re invited to cover as possible. But adequate notice is crucial to getting your event coverage in the paper.
Our reporters have their days blocked out with interviews, meetings and events at all hours, carving out what little time they have to get their stories written and filed while somehow magically not getting into that overtime they’re constantly reminded to avoid. Throw in your occasional wreck, fire or murder, and now you’re looking at trying to decide what’s more important: that particular breaking news event or the interview you’ve had on your calendar for weeks for a story that’s scheduled to run the next day.
You could edit that meme to replace the man furiously typing while on the phone with a juggler on a unicycle crossing a tightrope and get no argument from any reporter on our staff.
For those of you in public relations, we’re a little less understanding. You know exactly what we do and the roles we play in helping each other. Some of the ones we communicate with are a reporter’s dream, giving us not only adequate notice of events, but also multiple reminders, as well as press releases and photos, making our jobs so much easier.
Others may not inform us about their events, or if they do contact us, often it’s too late for one of our reporters to scramble to rearrange their plans to be able to attend. That’s too bad.
In this day and age of social media, the traditional media is often an afterthought. We’ve lost stories because everybody has suddenly decided they can cover it better themselves.
That’s a disservice to everyone for several reasons.
No. 1: Nobody in Angelina County can offer better or more thorough coverage than our reporting staff. Our reporters and photographers go everywhere in the county. So do all our newspapers, which makes The Lufkin Daily News the ideal media in which to place a story or an ad.
No. 2: As for readership, newspapers and their websites continue to provide the best method of dispensing public information. Combined print and online readership of Texas newspapers continues to offer the best, and in the case of small rural towns the only, way to reach the public efficiently and effectively.
No. 3: While trends in news consumption may lean toward more online and mobile use, there are some things you just can’t get from a computer: scrapbook clippings of awards won, wedding announcements fixed to albums, obituaries kept in the family Bible.
Like that funny “what my friends think I do” meme from 2014, a story or an image on Facebook is fleeting: You see it for a couple of days, then it disappears into the internet oblivion.
When it comes to news your family will want to remember forever, Facebook will never take the place of your own refrigerator door. Please keep that in mind when planning your next event coverage.
