While the Land of the Little Angel truly is a gem in the heart of Texas Forest Country, we often take for granted just how gorgeous our county is as we travel, work and play in it every day. But as our flowering trees come into bloom here in a couple of months, the magnificence of our springtime surroundings will be simply undeniable.
As Lufkin celebrates its 29th year with the Tree City USA designation, we’re fortunate to be able to enjoy those trees as we drive through town or enjoy one of or our many walking trails. The Arbor Day Foundation honors cities that have a commitment toward effective urban forest management by meeting four core requirements: an active tree board/department, a tree-care ordinance, an annual community forestry budget and an Arbor Day observance.
Now the Arbor Day Foundation is encouraging citizens to ring in the new year with 10 flowering trees or five crape myrtles by joining the foundation for a $10 contribution. The flowering trees include: two Sargent crab apples, three American redbuds, two Washington hawthorns and three white flowering dogwoods.
“These stunning trees will beautify your home with lovely flowers of pink, yellow and white colors,” said Matt Harris, chief executive of the Arbor Day Foundation. “These trees are perfect for large and small spaces.”
The trees — part of the foundation’s Trees for America campaign — will be shipped postpaid at the right time for planting, between Feb. 1 and May 31, with enclosed planting instructions. The 6- to 12-inch-tall trees are guaranteed to grow or they will be replaced for free.
Members also will receive a subscription to the foundation’s bimonthly “Arbor Day” publication, as well as “The Tree Book,” which includes information about tree planting and care.
To become a member and receive the 10 trees or five crape myrtles, send a $10 contribution by Jan. 31 to:
Ten Flowering Trees
Arbor Day Foundation
100 Arbor Avenue
Nebraska City, Neb., 68410
Local residents also are invited to join online at arborday.org/January.
Nationwide, more than 135 million people living in more than 3,400 towns and cities benefit from cleaner air, shade, lower energy costs and storm water control through the urban forest management framework provided by the Tree City USA community improvement program, according to Angelina Beautiful/Clean.
We can’t think of a prettier way to multiply those benefits than by our citizens dotting their yards with a colorful array of flowering trees.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.