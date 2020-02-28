Election season is in full swing, and with Super Tuesday primaries looming for the Democratic presidential nominee and a particularly nasty race for Angelina County sheriff, the disinformation is in full bloom on the internet.
Even the most well-intentioned news consumers can fall for attempts to disinform them about current events under the flood of political information. As a recent article for The Conversation points out, with so much news available, many people consume media in an automatic, unconscious state — similar to knowing you drove home but not being able to remember the trip. And that makes consumers more vulnerable to accepting false claims.
With the primaries just days away and as the 2020 elections near, however, there are some habits the article outlines that can help consumers exert more conscious control over their news intake.
1. Seek out your own political news.
Most of us probably get a fair amount of our news from apps, sites and social media such as Facebook, Twitter, Apple News or Google. We shouldn’t.
These are technology companies, not news outlets, with a goal to boost the amount of time visitors spend on their sites and apps. To achieve that, their algorithms use browsing history to show news the consumer will agree with or like in order to keep them engaged as long as possible.
What that means is that instead of consumers receiving the most important news of the day, their social media feeds them what they think will most hold their attention.
“Most often, that is algorithmically filtered and may deliver politically biased information, outright falsehoods or material that you have seen before,” the article states.
By visiting trusted news apps and news websites directly, consumers will find content from organizations that actually produce news, usually in the interest of serving the public, and a more complete range of political information — not just content that’s been curated to an individual’s interests.
2. Use basic math.
Untrustworthy sources and political campaigns often use stats to make false claims, correctly assuming most readers won’t take the time the fact-check them. But simple calculations or rough guesstimates can help one better catch false data.
As an example, the article points out a widely circulated meme that falsely claimed 10,150 Americans were “killed by illegal immigrants” in 2018.
Murder stats aren’t hard to find, and the FBI’s stats estimate there were 16,214 murders in the U.S. in 2018. Meaning if the meme’s figure were accurate, nearly two-thirds of U.S. murders were committed by undocumented immigrants.
Next, determine how many people were living in the U.S. illegally. Most estimates suggest that group numbers about 11 million, which is only 3% of our 330 million people.
So just 3% of the population committed 60% of U.S. murders? With some research and a little quick math, one can easily see those numbers just don’t add up.
3. Beware of nonpolitical biases.
The media is often accused of having either a liberal or conservative tendency. But disinformation campaigns manipulate less obvious cognitive biases, as well. One important bias of news audiences is a preference for simple soundbites, which often fail to capture the intricacy of important problems. Research shows that intentionally fake news stories are more likely to use short, nontechnical and redundant language than accurate news stories.
Furthermore, video content is perceived as more trustworthy, despite deepfake videos that can be very deceptive.
“Think critically about how you determine something is accurate,” the article states. “Seeing — and hearing — should not necessarily be believing. Treat video content with just as much skepticism as news text and memes, verifying any facts with news from a trusted source.”
4. Think beyond the presidency.
Too often news consumers prioritize national news at the expense of local and international issues. But while certainly important, national news is only one of four categories of information voters need in any election season.
Informed voters understand and are able to connect issues across four levels outlined in the article: personal interests, local news, national politics and international affairs. Knowing a little in each of these areas can better equip voters to evaluate claims about all the others.
By better understanding trade negotiations with China, as a hypothetical example, voters can gain better insights into why workers at a nearby manufacturing plant are picketing, which could subsequently affect prices for local goods and services.
The bottom line is that big businesses and powerful disinformation campaigns heavily influence the information we see, crafting personal and highly convincing false narratives. Being conscious of these processes can help us avoid being duped and put us back in control.
