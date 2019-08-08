Most of us think of hunger as a problem in other countries around the globe and not in the United States. To a certain extent that’s true, but there also are numerous signs of suffering in our own community.
A food desert, as defined by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, is a census tract with a substantial share of residents who live in low-income areas with low levels of access to a grocery store or healthy, affordable food retail outlet.
The food insecurity rate is another phrase the USDA frequently references. It’s defined as the lack of access to a sufficient quantity of affordable, nutritious food. It’s a statistic that no one wants attached to their family.
Angelina County has a food insecurity rate of 18.9%, and it would take $8.3 million to meet the need for food, according to Feeding America.
Different schools, churches, food banks and organizations work diligently throughout the year to try and fill that gap.
WIC will be providing healthy cooking and shopping tips at major grocery locations throughout August and September as a part of an obesity prevention grant they recently received. Dates and locations include: noon on Aug. 17 at HEB in Lufkin; 4 p.m. on Sept. 3 at Brookshire Brothers in Diboll; 4 p.m. on Sept. 10 at La Michoacana in Lufkin; 4 p.m. on Sept. 17 at Walmart in Lufkin; and 4 p.m. on Sept. 24 at Brookshire Brothers in Zavalla.
Eighteen school districts and organizations teamed up to provide locations for free breakfasts and lunches during the summer. Also this summer, the Lufkin and Diboll school districts said they would be using another USDA program to offer free breakfast and lunch to all students during the 2019-20 school year. The Community Eligibility Provision is available for districts who have an Identified Student Percentage of low-income students of at least 40% or more based on the number of categorically eligible students for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, Temporary Assistance for Needy Families, homeless, foster and/or a state-sponsored pre-K program.
Many East Texas districts have been sending home backpacks of food with many of the students for more than a decade through the Backpack Buddies program.
In Lufkin, the nonprofit organization Second Helpings is planning to expand. The organization is designed to respond to food insecurity in Angelina County by re-purposing extra food that would be discarded by kitchens in school districts, giving the food to individuals and organizations in the community.
Second Helpings currently serves Lufkin High School, Lufkin Middle School, Slack Elementary School and Burley Primary School. The group is ready to add another LISD campus once they find a few more volunteers. Since their inception last year, they have given out almost 200,000 servings.
“It really makes you look at waste a different way,” Lorelle Coleman said. “It is a blessing to be able to see the organizations and the way it helps them. It not only helps them physically, but it helps them financially, because a lot of those organizations can use money within their budget to do other things that need to be done because they have the food need met.”
In addition, the Second Helpings team is preparing to launch Second Sacks, a program that collects food to send home to families over the weekend.
“Because of the way we recover the food, in big pans, we take them and freeze them or deliver them to Salvation Army, and they serve out of those pans,’’ Coleman said. ‘‘Well, that’s too much for a 4-year-old to take home in a bag. So, thanks to partnerships from local churches and foundations and grant money, we are going to purchase non-perishables.”
She said volunteers hope to fill about 250 sacks with enough food to feed a family of four. Herty Primary is the first campus Second Sacks will be working with.
