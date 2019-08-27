Social media offers a vast landscape of false alarms, fake news, unsubstantiated rumors and flat-out lies. For a steady diet of falsehoods, Facebook users need look no further than one of the many local groups which share a common goal of keeping others in Lufkin, Hudson, Angelina County, Fuller Springs or elsewhere informed of what’s happening in their area.
It’s a noble goal — one this paper strives to achieve on a daily basis. Yet despite the best intentions, some of these groups do just as much to misinform, libel and incite undue panic as they to do to offer accurate information and a stimulating dialogue.
Around 10 p.m. last Monday, a member had posted to one of these groups that a murder had just occurred on Locke Street. The post was gaining traction for about an hour before the Lufkin Police Department’s public relations specialist hopped on the thread to refute the claim, after which the post was quickly deleted.
Lufkin police then posted a “rumor control” bulletin on its Facebook page stating that while the department did respond to that area in reference to someone who was intoxicated, there was absolutely no murder.
“When serious incidents (like murders, manhunts, etc.) occur, we strive to quickly put out pertinent, FACT-BASED information in the name of public safety and we pledge to continue doing so,” the post reads.
Two days earlier, LPD had issued a separate “rumor control” post for a generic message circulating on social media about gun threats at Walmart, one the department believes was intentionally vague so that readers would “fill in the blank” with their hometown Walmart store in the wake of the recent tragedy in El Paso.
While the latter incident was obviously intentional, in the former, we don’t believe anyone set out to cause harm or induce panic; that person was simply misinformed and trying to find out what’s going on. But there’s really only one good way to do that: Check in with a reputable news source. We’d love it if you’d make us your go-to source. We have a staff of professional journalists in our newsroom who have all the contacts and tools to inform you as quickly and accurately as possible of what’s going on in your community.
Do we sometimes get things wrong? Yes, we do, and we run corrections letting our readers know. We don’t just delete the story and act like it never happened. And it might be that we misspell a name, but it will never be that we incorrectly report an incident involving an intoxicated person as a murder.
Falsehoods spread like wildfire on social media, and researchers have discovered that misinformation gets faster and longer-lasting pickup than the truth.
“Falsehood diffused significantly farther, faster, deeper, and more broadly than the truth in all categories of information,” a team led by Sinan Aral of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology wrote in the journal “Science” in March. “It took the truth about six times as long as falsehood to reach 1,500 people.”
We urge citizens to be more diligent in refraining from posting unverified information and to be more discerning in believing what they read on social media. And if you want to know what’s happening in your community, it wouldn’t hurt to bolster the often useful things you learn in these Facebook groups with the facts you read in your local newspaper.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.