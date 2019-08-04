Councilman Robert Shankle’s annual town hall meeting gave residents citywide the chance to ask questions or voice concerns on a variety of topics with city leaders. Mayor Bob Brown, city manager Keith Wright, public safety director Gerald Williamson and chief of police David Thomas took turns responding to each question or concern.
Two residents voiced concerns about railroad crossings and where they intersect with major roadways.
One man said that from an emergency services standpoint, the trains could impact the safety of people living on the other side of the tracks because of the time it would take to get around the trains.
Another woman expressed frustration at the train being in the way, especially during heavy traffic times. She said that extends her commute time and often makes her late.
Wright and Thomas were both sympathetic, but said there is little the city can do.
Unfortunately, they’re right.
Texas currently does not have any statute to enforce time limits on how long a railroad company can block a crossing, according to TxDOT.gov. In 2001, the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that federal laws preempt state anti-blocking statutes, nullifying the state’s 10-minute limit. Some cities had established five minute limits.
According to the Texas Department of Transportation website, the only legitimate authority to regulate blocked crossings is the federal government. There are 24 freqently asked questions on TxDOT’s website about railroads. The first four are about blocking roadways. (There are also three questions about excessive horn blowing).
The Federal Railroad Administration, which is part of the U.S. Department of Transportation, says blocked crossings are increasing around the country because more trains are being put on fewer main lines. While acknowledging that blocked crossings can impede emergency vehicles, slow the flow of commerce and spur motorists to violate traffic laws, the agency refuses to regulate the length of time a train can block a crossing because it could cause the railroad to violate other federal safety issues.
The FRA encourages railroads to be good corporate citizens and work with state and local officials to eliminate or reduce the effects of blocked crossings. Locally, they are. Wright said he has been working with Union Pacific to find a solution. Thomas said he is trying to work out a notification system with the railroad for when a crossing is going to be blocked for an extended period of time to allow emergency responders to plan for a longer response time.
Brown also told the crowd that Union Pacific is trying to close its Nacogdoches facility and move everything to Lufkin. This will bring 35 or so jobs to Lufkin, he said. The railroad did request the city close Atkinson Drive; the city denied this request because it would disrupt traffic too much.
“Dealing with railroads is different. They have their own regulations and that’s offset by federal regulations. They’re fairly difficult to deal with,” Wright told the crowd. “But they were very cooperative and helped us out with one of the crossings. I think with them, the size of the trains and with the crossings so close together, it’s difficult for them to work around. I think we’re going to enjoy more stoppages.”
The FRA does offer several possible solutions to reduce the frequency of blocked crossings, saying railroad companies can add track, close or move crossings, or join with local governments to build an overpass over the rail line.
The FRA also says rail companies can change how they operate to help reduce blocked crossings. Changes could include reducing the length of trains, uncoupling two rail cars to allow traffic to pass, moving the location where it stops for a crew change, holding a train out of the crossing until it can move through without stopping, changing rail yard traffic and changing customers’ pick up and delivery schedules.
But one thing is sure: Motorists should brace for the possibility of more delays.
As fuel costs rise and railroad companies tout their cost efficiency, they’re getting busier. The Houston Region Freight Study, which is now several years old, anticipates freight movement into the region will double by 2025. The study concludes that meeting the region’s transportation needs, for both people and goods, requires collaboration, cooperation and an understanding that the region will continue to grow.
That’s all true, but of little solace to a driver stuck in traffic waiting for a train to clear a crossing.
