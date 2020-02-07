Thirteen years after the city of Lufkin bought it for $112,860 and more than $1.5 million in renovations later, The Pines Theater is the pride of our community — a glistening, gleaming Art-Deco jewel in the heart of our revitalized downtown.
Opened in 1925, it was once the center of a bustling downtown. Thousands of kids grew up watching movies in the building until it shuttered sometime in the 1970s or ’80s, after which it served as a church for a couple decades. The theater was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1988.
As the city was planning The Pines’ renovations in 2008, then-assistant city manager Keith Wright said the theater could be used for plays, movies, presentations, musical concerts or public speaking events.
“I hope it’ll be a center of activity for all the people of Lufkin to see and it’ll draw people in here from surrounding areas,” then-Mayor Jack Gorden said.
Classic Christmas movies were shown on four different days during the first month in which the theater re-opened in 2012. Nine different classic movies played at the theater over the next two months, while the 2013 Spring Cinema schedule brought another six films over four days in March and April.
Fast forward to today: “Casablanca” will air at The Pines at 7 tonight, while the venue hosted “We Shall Overcome, A Celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Featuring Damien Sneed” as a part of the Pines Presents series last night. That’s two super cool events on back-to-back evenings. In a 2018 Trip Adviser review, a Pines guest wrote, “I love seeing classic movies on the big screen. It’s Turner Classic Movies on steroids. Seeing Casablanca was incredible.”
So what’s next for The Pines? The theater will apparently sit quietly until a comedy show two weeks from now and a Celtic band one month after that. Grammy-nominated Ranky Tank comes to The Pines in late April, which is also the next time a movie will grace its screen. Two months later, the theater will be roused from its comatose state for a June 20 airing of “Jaws.”
Why is there not something going on at The Pines every week? Why not a movie every night? Where are all the events the city envisioned this grand venue hosting when it poured more than a million dollars in taxpayer funds into the renovation?
We’d love to see The Pines play host to important educational milestones, like the recent Kiwanis Scripps District Spelling Bee.
With a seating capacity of 431, we’re not sure it would be feasible, but any high school play or musical in which the facility could accommodate enough friends and family members would be a real treat for everyone involved.
How about local bands on the vast majority of nights when a national touring act isn’t booked?
An annual screening of “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” which aired at The Pines in December 2012, would be a fantastic pairing with the lighting of Rudolph the Red-Nosed Pumping Unit in his new downtown home. (Yes, we went there!)
Midnight movies, dollar shows, art house films, current Oscar nominees — any of those things would be a welcome addition to the smattering of classic films we currently see once in a blue moon.
How would you like to see The Pines better utilized? We’ll post this editorial to Facebook and we encourage our readers to share their thoughts. Or write a letter to the editor and we’ll publish it on one of our upcoming opinion pages.
With no private company or individual involved, there’s really no reason we can’t use a theater we own in any manner we like. For the life of us, we just can’t figure out why we don’t.
