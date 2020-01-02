Our weekly roundup of Toasts & Roasts:
A roast to the individuals who repeatedly have vandalized the statue of a boy playing baseball at the Pitser Garrison Convention Center. The Lufkin Landscape Task Force commissioned artist Robert Burns to create the statue to commemorate the success of two Lufkin Little League teams. The Thundering 13 won the U.S. Championship at the Little League World Series in 2017. The Fierce 14, which included several members of the 2017 team, captured the U.S. Championship at the Junior League World Series in 2018. Those are the only national championships a Lufkin Little League team has ever won. The life-size bronze statue sits on a granite slab with the names of the boys on each team and their coaches on a bronze plaque below it. Bronze is an alloy consisting primarily of copper, commonly mixed with tin and some other metals. It’s tough, durable, not easily flexed and resistant to corrosion — but not to the bad intentions to the ne’er-do-wells damaging the statue. Currently, the bat the boy was holding in the statue is cut short to the handle. The rest of the bat is being held by the Lufkin Parks & Recreation Department until they can find a solution, according to director Michael Flinn.
A toast to one East Texan who carried on a family tradition to make Christmas a little brighter for area children. Ian McDonald and his mother, Penny McDonald, always went out on Black Friday to buy shopping carts full of toys to donate to Toys for Tots because “every kid should be able to smile on Christmas morning and have something to open.” His mother died from stage 4 pancreatic cancer after a seven-week battle in June 2019. But he still wanted to honor the tradition and his mother’s memory, so he filled his shopping cart at Lufkin’s Walmart with double the amount of toys to donate. He said their tradition ‘‘was something that was important to both of us.’’ He said it was a way he could honor his mother’s memory and continue the values that she instilled within him. “My mom was a true believer in a hand up, not necessarily a hand out,” he said. “Everyone needs help, and if you’re able to provide help, you need to. That’s how we make the world a better place.” It’s something we can all aspire to as the new year begins.
A toast to everyone who helped Blue Santa visit Lufkin this year. The Lufkin Police Department’s program helped 92 children this year, according to police spokeswoman Jessica Pebsworth. Every year, the department accepts donations and raises funds for the Blue Santa program, which provides gifts to Lufkin-area kids in need. This year, officers helped raise extra funds by donating to take part in No Shave November. LPD also received grants and numerous private donations to make the annual event possible. We’re thankful to the various sponsors who helped make this year’s event a reality.
