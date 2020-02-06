Realignment is a day known just as much for nightmares as it is for putting teams in their proper places. When it comes to that anticipated, and often dreaded, day, Lufkin knows not to assume anything.
The worst-case scenario came in 2002, when Lufkin was among East Texas schools placed with DeSoto and Rockwall. That would have been rough for the East Texas schools and an outright disaster for Rockwall and DeSoto.
Even when common sense won out with those schools being placed in a Dallas-area district, Lufkin was still left with the nightmare of playing a round-robin schedule in a four-team district with some of the best teams in the state. Therefore, there are always a few uneasy moments when it comes to realignment day in the Lufkin athletic office.
While others were sleeping off Super Bowl hangovers, Lufkin’s coaching staff was anxiously awaiting the announcement. When all was said and done, Lufkin head coach Todd Quick had almost nailed exactly where the Panthers would be headed.
Lufkin will compete in District 8-5A DI with Cleveland, College Station, Caney Creek, Magnolia, Magnolia West, New Caney, New Caney Porter and Waller. The only drawback was Lufkin being put in a nine-team district, which took away one of the Panthers’ non-district games.
Quick was expecting an eight-team district with either Cleveland or Waller being left out. Instead both were put into the district. That means Lufkin won’t be playing against Longview, at least not until the playoffs where they could potentially meet up in a first-round game.
Although we certainly don’t love losing that game, we can live with it. There was really no way around losing that game once the nine-team district was announced, and to be honest, that’s not really the UIL’s problem.
With no 5A DI schools within 80 miles of Lufkin, travel is unavoidable, but this at least minimizes as many late night trips as possible. It also helps the quality of the district somewhat with New Caney and New Caney Porter combining for a 19-4 record one season ago. Willis wasn’t competitive in its two seasons in the district, while Tomball missed the playoffs last year.
We know we can’t be picky when it comes to realignment time due to our location. But at least for one year, the UIL did pretty much all we could have asked of it.
On a note that is even more important when it comes to the student part of student-athletes, Lufkin was once again placed in an East Texas district for non-football sports. It will compete in District 16-5A against Jacksonville, Huntsville, Nacogdoches, John Tyler and Whitehouse. This even minimizes the distance of trips that were already manageable for our local student-athletes.
In a normal week of basketball, baseball, softball or soccer, our teams will make one out-of-town trip. Now the furthest trip will be to Tyler. That allows the players to return to the school at a reasonable enough hour to not sleepwalk their way through classes the next day. In a strictly athletic sense, it allows Lufkin to continue to compete against more familiar East Texas schools rather than making frequent trips to the outskirts of Houston. That has seemed to lead to a competitive environment in building up the rivalries that had a hard time existing in the Houston-area district in recent years.
When it comes to other local athletics, 3A schools have become much more prevalent in recent years. That is on display in the non-football District 21-3A, which now features Corrigan-Camden, Diboll, Hemphill, Huntington, Pineywoods Community Academy, Central Heights and Central.
For teams in Angelina County, most of those contests are within 35-mile radiuses, a definite positive for those school districts. On a more personal level, the athletes that grew up with each other and may attend the same local functions will compete against one another. That should bring a little more juice to local gyms and ballparks on any given Tuesday or Friday night.
In football, Huntington’s move to 3A won’t make it any easier on the Red Devils to make the playoffs for a third straight year. They were the only change in the district, which now features Coldspring, Crockett, Diboll, Elkhart, Palestine Westwood and Trinity. Franklin’s drop in enrollment moved it to 3A DII.
Huntington and Diboll had continued their rivalry even in separate districts. Now, they’ll play with a little more on the line.
Meanwhile, Alto and Groveton joined the same football district, something that is only positive for football historians. In the past, those schools seemingly met deep into the playoffs every season. With both teams approaching powerhouse status once again, that will be a can’t-miss game in the fall.
In the past, we’ve been pretty critical of of the UIL decisions that were almost laughable. Now we can’t be afraid to commend them when they seemingly got it right.
Now that the realignment is over for another two years, let’s sit back and enjoy the games.
