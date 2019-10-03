October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and the Janelle Grum Family Crisis Center of East Texas is working to raise awareness of the problem in our community, as they have for the last 40 years.
And make no mistake, it is a big problem.
“We are proud to celebrate 40 years of service to our community this year and now, more than ever, everyone has a role in taking a stand to prevent and hopefully eventually eradicate domestic violence,” said Heather Kartye, executive director of the Family Crisis Center of East Texas.
This year’s theme is “Unmasking Domestic Violence.”
The local crisis center provided essential services to 1,183 clients in 2018, according to their statistics. But as bad as that sounds, breaking down those statistics paints an even more disturbing picture of Angelina County.
■ Those 1,183 clients include 706 adults and 477 children.
■ 72% of clients are victims of domestic violence, 6% were victims of sexual assault and 22% experience both.
■ By age, the oldest was 80 years old, the youngest was a newborn.
■ By gender, 920 females, 262 males and 1 transgender individual.
As we have said on multiple times in this space, it’s rare that a day goes by that there isn’t a report of family violence in our daily police blotter. The Lufkin Police Department’s annual report on crime statistics shows there were 425 family violence incidents in Lufkin in 2018. The 2017 report shows 440 incidents. Crime statistics from the sheriff’s office aren’t any prettier —152 family violence cases in 2018, 107 in 2017.
And yet, as ugly as these statistics are, they pale in comparison to state and national statistics. The National Domestic Violence Hotline says that, on average, 24 people per minute are victims of rape, physical violence or stalking by an intimate partner in the United States. That adds up to more than 12 million women and men over the course of a year. Statewide figures by the Texas Department of Public Safety from 2017, the latest year for which statistics are available, show more than 195,315 wives, husbands, girlfriends, boyfriends and others were injured or died at the hands of a ‘‘loved one.’’
Maybe House Bill 1528, which took effect on Sept. 1, will help reduce those numbers, at least in Texas. That law says that guilty pleas in some assault/family violence cases may result in a defendant losing their right to possess or purchase a firearm.
That’s critical because law enforcement agencies recognize that a person who batters his partner today may be a murderer tomorrow. And there’s another critical distinction most fail to realize. Domestic violence can be between two people who are in a relationship that goes bad, they don’t have to be married or have lived together.
Family violence is knowable, predictable and preventable. And yet, we continue to underestimate its reach and devastation. Statistics show, on average, that it takes a woman seven tries before successfully leaving an abuser.
For those who still live in fear of an abusive partner or spouse, we urge you to speak up.
Tell a friend. Tell a family member. File a police report. Stop the cycle.
The crisis center provides a safe house that offers shelter for victims of domestic violence, and advocates that can help victims psychologically, legally and beyond.
The local center has planned several activities that hopefully will bring a greater understanding of domestic violence and its effects on our community. Events include:
■ Soccer games — AC soccer games, women and men at Jase Magers Soccer Field at Lufkin High School. 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. Friday.
■ Lunch and Learn — Learn about domestic violence awareness at the Community Services Building, Room 104 at Angelina College from 10:30-11:25 a.m. Monday.
■ Escalation Workshop, Oct. 23 — A workshop on the escalation of violence in abusive relationships at the Angelina College Student Center. Time to be determined.
■ Purple Out Day, Oct. 23 — Students and staff at Angelina College are encouraged to wear purple in observance of Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
■ An Empty Place at the Table, Oct. 30 — An exhibit on display in the foyer of Hudgins Hall at Angelina College from 10:30 a.m. — noon.
■ Survivor Obstacle Course, Oct. 30 — An obstacle course made to demonstrate the struggles domestic violence and sexual assault victims endure, set in front of the Angelina College Student Center from 10:30 a.m.-noon.
Shirts for the month’s events can be purchased at the crisis center’s website, fccet.com. The cost is $12 (extended sizes cost $14 and $15). The shirts will be available until Oct. 31.
For more information, call the Janelle Grum Family Crisis Center of East Texas at 639-1681. The phone number for the 24-hour crisis hotline is (800) 828-7233.
