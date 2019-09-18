Our weekly roundup of Toasts & Roasts:
Kurth Memorial Animal Shelter is now requiring animals brought into the shelter to be microchipped before being adopted. Microchipping also would apply to lost pets before they could be reunited with their owners. It’s a great idea; it will keep animals out of the shelter and help get lost animals back to their owners. “Microchipping is key to life-saving in shelters and reuniting dog owners to lost pets,” shelter director Aaron Ramsey said. “It’s just what modern shelters do.” The microchip will cost $10.99 per adoption — on top of the standard $60 adoption fee — and be run as a separate transaction. The money goes directly to the microchip company and the animal will be registered with its family at that time. The chip is about the size of a grain of rice and will be implanted by a veterinarian at the time of spay or neuter, or by a qualified shelter technician. The implant is permanent and will last the lifespan of the animal. Ramsey said he couldn’t think of one logical argument against the procedure. Who doesn’t want to dramatically increase the chances of their beloved pet being reunited with them if it turns up missing? Now if there was only some way to fix the problem of irresponsible East Texans and their callous disregard for animals they no longer want or need.
A toast to Hudson school district officials for their efforts to keep parents informed after a high school student was arrested Monday for carrying a gun on campus. A text message sent to Hudson ISD parents said school would continue as usual and that the campus was not put on lockdown. A voicemail and email were sent to parents later in the day, each with more information about the incident. As parents who also happen to be members of the media, we appreciate their efforts to be transparent and calm concerning the safety of our children.
We’re thrilled that Gov. Greg Abbott has named Dr. Keven Ellis the chairman of the State Board of Education. The term is set to expire on Sept. 16, 2021. He owns Ellis Chiropractic in Lufkin and was elected to his four-year term in November 2016, where he represents 31 Northeast Texas counties in District 9. He is a member of the board’s Committee on School Initiatives. The State Board of Education sets policies and standards for Texas public schools, and its duties include setting curriculum standards, reviewing and adopting instructional materials, establishing graduation requirements and overseeing the Texas Permanent School Fund. “The board’s in a good place right now,” he said. “They’ve done good work, and I want to make sure we continue that.”
A toast to the Master Gardeners helping students at Dunbar Primary tend their community garden. Five volunteers are helping students learn about their gardens and the vegetables they grow as a part of the Master Gardener program at the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Office. Part of the program’s purpose is to introduce the students to foods they have never tried before. The gardeners hold taste tests with fresh veggies throughout the year, culminating in one final taste test in which the students get to try their own veggies cooked. “Sometimes the students have never tried the vegetables, never gardened at all or have never even met a gardener,” second-grade teacher Lori Bennett said. “They get a chance to try it all, and it’s really cool. By the end of the year, they have formed a great bond with these ladies and men, and it’s fantabulous to watch them interact with them.” And learn to dig their veggies along the way.
Editor’s note: Is there a person or organization you’d like to nominate for either a Toast or a Roast due to a recent accomplishment, event or incident? Send it to us at news@lufkindailynews.com or call us at 631-2618. You can also contact us anonymously through our online news tip page at lufkindailynews.com/tips.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.