Sunday we celebrate Mother’s Day, a day that was established primarily due to the efforts of American Anne Jarvis. Fortunately, Jarvis was more successful in having the day established than in her later efforts to have it abolished.
Following her mother’s 1905 death, Anna Jarvis conceived of Mother’s Day to honor the sacrifices all mothers made for their children. Philadelphia department store owner John Wanamaker provided financial backing for her efforts. In May 1908 she organized the first official Mother’s Day celebration at a Methodist church in Grafton, West Virginia, and thousands of people attended a Mother’s Day event at one of Wanamaker’s stores in Philadelphia.
Following the success of her first Mother’s Day, Jarvis — who remained unmarried and childless her whole life — resolved to see her holiday added to the national calendar. Arguing that American holidays were biased toward male achievements, she started a massive letter-writing campaign to newspapers and prominent politicians urging the adoption of a special day honoring motherhood. By 1912, many states, towns and churches had adopted Mother’s Day as an annual holiday, and Jarvis had established the Mother’s Day International Association to help promote her cause. In 1914, President Woodrow Wilson signed a measure establishing the second Sunday in May as Mother’s Day.
Anna Jarvis had originally conceived of Mother’s Day as a day of personal celebration between mothers and families. Her version of the day involved wearing a white carnation as a badge and visiting one’s mother or attending church services. But once Mother’s Day became a national holiday, it was not long before florists, card companies and other merchants capitalized on its popularity.
While Jarvis had worked with Wanamaker and the floral industry to help raise Mother’s Day’s profile, by 1920 she had become disgusted with what she saw as the commercialization of the event. She urged people to stop buying Mother’s Day flowers, cards and candies. Jarvis conducted a campaign against Mother’s Day profiteers and filed countless lawsuits against groups that had used the name “Mother’s Day,” eventually spending most of her savings in legal fees. She actively lobbied the federal government to eliminate the holiday. She died in 1948 having disowned the holiday she spent a large part of her life helping to create.
We are glad she failed in her final efforts. Unlike many of our national holidays, Mother’s Day is still observed basically for what it is supposed to be: a day to honor mothers. If sons, daughters and husbands want to honor them with gifts in addition to sentiments, that’s fine with us; mothers deserve it.
So after you’ve given Mom her breakfast in bed, treated her to brunch, or showered her with jewelry, clothing, appliances or the requisite flowers, candy and greeting cards synonymous with the holiday, make time to give Mom the one thing she really wants: a heartfelt declaration of your love and appreciation for her.
You’re never too old to draw Mom a picture, never lacking the talent to write her a poem, never too far away to pick up the phone, and never too late to tell her — in your own words, not Hallmark’s — just how much she means to you.
Flowers die, and Mom’s going to let you eat half those chocolates anyway. But showing your appreciation for her in your own words is something she will cherish in her heart for the rest of her life.
