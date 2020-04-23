Those in the know, including the forecasters who are part of Colorado State University’s Tropical Meteorology Project, are predicting the 2020 hurricane season to be more active than usual.
The group, led by Phil Klotzbach, predicts 16 named storms, eight hurricanes and four major hurricanes (category three or higher with 115-plus mph winds). “We anticipate an above-average probability for major hurricanes making landfall along the continental United States coastline and in the Caribbean,” Klotzbach said.
Those numbers are similar to what meteorologists with AccuWeather are expecting. Dan Kottlowski, AccuWeather’s top hurricane expert, said it’s going to be an above-normal season. AccuWeather is forecasting 14-18 tropical storms during this season. Of those storms, seven to nine are forecast to become hurricanes, and two to four are predicted to strengthen into major hurricanes.
Hurricane season typically runs from June 1 to Nov. 30, but storms do develop outside that time frame.
According to the National Hurricane Center, the two key factors contributing to weather safety during hurricanes are preparing in advance for the risks and to act on those preparations when alerted by emergency officials. Once a storm is on the radar, the time for preparations has passed.
While every hurricane is different, it’s best to be prepared for the worst. The American Red Cross offers the following suggestions to help prepare for a hurricane:
■ Listen to a NOAA Weather Radio for critical information from the National Weather Service.
■ Check disaster supplies. Replace or restock as needed should evacuation be required.
■ Bring in anything that can be picked up by the wind.
■ Close windows, doors and hurricane shutters. If you do not have hurricane shutters, close and board up all windows and doors with plywood.
■ Turn the refrigerator and freezer to the coldest setting. Keep them closed as much as possible so that food will last longer if the power goes out.
■ Turn off the propane tank.
■ Unplug small appliances.
■ Fill the car’s gas tank.
■ Create a hurricane evacuation plan with members of the household. Planning and practicing an evacuation plan minimizes confusion and fear during the event.
■ Find out about the community’s hurricane response plan. Plan routes to local shelters, register family members with special medical needs and make plans for pets to be cared for.
■ Obey evacuation orders. Avoid flooded roads and washed-out bridges.
Recent storms have taught us that it’s important to have an emergency supply kit on hand, as well. Your kit should include a flashlight, extra batteries, extra eyeglasses, bottled water, non-perishable food, dry clothes, bedding, insurance information, important documents, medications, copies of prescriptions and special products for babies, the elderly and medically fragile family members. Keep water and other supplies fresh.
To help prepare for hurricanes and turbulent spring storms, the Texas Comptroller’s office announced a sales tax holiday will begin 12:01 a.m. Saturday and end at midnight Monday.
Items included in the holiday are:
■ Household batteries, axes, can openers, carbon monoxide detectors, fire extinguishers, first aid kits, fuel containers, ground anchor systems and tie-down kits, hatchets, ice products, mobile telephone batteries and chargers, radios, smoke detectors, tarps/plastic sheeting and flashlights priced at less than $75
■ Hurricane shutters and emergency ladders priced at less than $300
■ Portable generators priced at less than $3,000
For more information, about the sales tax holiday, call the comptroller’s office at (800) 252-5555 or comptroller.texas.gov/web-forms/tax-help.
For more information about hurricane preparedness, visit the Texas Division of Emergency Management at txdps.state.tx.us/dem.
