Some semblance of normal returns today as Gov. Greg Abbott’s stay-at-home order expires.
Abbott’s most recent order allows restaurants, retailers, malls and movie theaters to open at 25% capacity. Counties with no more than five confirmed cases of the coronavirus will be able to serve customers at a 50% threshold. Bars, barbershops, hair salons and gyms remain closed, as do universities and schools for more than 5 million children.
That’s music to the ears of some East Texans and others across the state. There are also a number of Texans who say reopening the state isn’t moving along fast enough, while others say it’s happening too soon. According to the Texas Workforce Commission, the state has paid $2.7 billion to the 1.93 million Texas workers who have applied for unemployment since March 14. Nationally, more than 30.3 million workers have filed in the last six weeks.
State leaders have pushed to reopen to rescue an economy walloped by unemployment. But global oil prices also cratered under the weight of the coronavirus, with a barrel of West Texas crude oil, the U.S. benchmark, closing at $18.95 on Thursday. One year ago, that closing price was $63.83. That’s a double whammy for Texas.
East Texas community banks and financial institutions have distributed hundreds of millions of dollars in loans provided through the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program. The PPP provides forgivable loans if at least 75% is used on payroll and the rest spent on rent, utilities or mortgage payments.
But it’s not enough. And truthfully, it never will be.
According to statistics from the U.S. Small Business Association, there are 2.6 million small businesses (that’s 99.8 percent of all businesses) in Texas. They employ about 4.7 million people (that’s 45.6% of working Texans) and deliver essential goods and services to communities across the state every day. Statistics from the other 49 states in the nation paint the same picture — small businesses are the foundation of job creation in this country.
And yet, simply saying we need to get back to work really isn’t that simple.
Not all businesses that are eligible to reopen today will. Many will have to figure out staffing and supply issues. The lack of child care and training new employees to replace workers fired or furloughed when businesses closed present the biggest issues. Other business owners may decide covering utilities and payroll for a business that only can operate at 25% capacity isn’t profitable.
But just because things are beginning to open doesn’t mean the threat posed by the coronavirus has gone away. Quite the opposite. As the state ramps up testing, reports about positive cases will increase. As of late Thursday afternoon, Texas had only conducted 330,300 tests; the state’s total population is more than 29 million. For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, but older adults and people with existing health problems are at higher risk for more severe illness, including pneumonia.
It won’t be business as usual today, but that’s up to the small business owners, their workers and their customers to decide.
